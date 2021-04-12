3 tips for savvier furniture shopping

When furnishing a room, a little planning goes a long way. Most importantly, it helps you avoid making impulse purchases and selecting furniture that’s the wrong size. Here are some tips to help you make the right home decor choices.

1. Identify your priorities

Before you start furniture shopping, list everything you need in order of importance. This will help you determine how much of your budget to put toward each item. For instance, if you have trouble sleeping, you may decide to splurge on your mattress rather than on a dresser or vanity. Or, if you work from home, you may want to spend a little extra on an ergonomic office chair.

2. Look for deals

Once you’ve planned your purchases, it’s time to bargain hunt. Be on the lookout for sales and promotions, but keep in mind that sometimes you need to be patient to take advantage of the best discounts. If the item you’ve set your sights on is unlikely to drop in price, see if your local retailers can suggest solutions. For example, you may be able to get a deal on display models or pieces that have slight imperfections.

3. Think long-term

Make smart investments by choosing styles that have a timeless look and don’t merely reflect the current fad. If you want to indulge in a few trendy pieces, opt for inexpensive items that you can sell or donate in a few years.

Finally, consider making an effort to buy locally. You don’t have to go far to find talented furniture makers and well-curated furniture stores.