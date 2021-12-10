3 tips for sharing the road with snowplows

After a period of heavy snowfall, you’ll likely see snowplows out on the streets in full force. To stay safe, it’s important to be patient and give these vehicles enough space to do their work. Here are three tips for sharing the road with snowplows.

1. Keep your distance

Snowplows have a lot of blind spots, which can make it difficult for the driver to clearly see other road users. Make sure you’re visible by giving the snowplow enough room on all sides.

2. Avoid passing

Although you have every legal right to pass a snowplow, it can be a risky maneuver. It’s safer to just be patient and stay the course. When trying to overtake a snowplow, you risk being momentarily blinded by a gust of snow, which could cause you to veer off the road. Besides, the freshly cleared road behind the snowplow is likely a lot nicer to drive on than the road in front.

3. Adjust your speed

Do you get frustrated when you’re stuck behind a slow-moving snowplow? Try to keep your cool and remember that it’s essential for the plow to maintain a moderate speed to effectively do its job. Similarly, when two or three snowplows are spanning the road, it’s not to annoy you or prevent you from passing. It’s actually to avoid creating dangerous windrows in the middle of the road. It’s in your best interest to let these vehicles do their job.

In addition, remember to always pay attention when you’re sharing the road with snowplows, and be sure to avoid cell phone use and other distractions. Drive safe this winter!