3 tips for taking care of your dentures

If you want to keep your dentures in good condition, you need to take good care of them. Here are three tips to help you maintain your dentures.

1. Remove them at night

You should remove your dentures for at least six hours a day. Overnight is best. This allows the tissues in your mouth to regenerate and stay healthy. You should also take this opportunity to clean your dentures with an appropriate cleaning solution to remove stains and bacteria.

2. Ensure they’re fitted

If you notice a problem with the fit of your dentures, talk to your denturist as soon as possible. It’s normal for your dentures to need readjustments. However, ill-fitting dentures can also be a sign of periodontal disease. Depending on the situation, you may need to have your dentures replaced.

3. Be gentle with them

Dentures are fragile. Therefore, you should clean them over a towel or other soft surface. Ideally, you should brush them after each meal. Use a soft-bristle toothbrush and a non-abrasive toothpaste or cleaner.

If you have any questions about your dentures, contact your denturist.