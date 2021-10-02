Interesting Things to Know
3 tips to ace your interview
Are you preparing for an interview? If you want to increase your odds of landing the position, knowing what your potential employer is looking for is an excellent place to start. Here are some additional tips that are likely to help.
1. Do your research
If possible, it’s a good idea to contact someone you know who works for the employer and ask them about the company’s values and current challenges. You should also search the internet for news and interesting facts about the business. If it’s a publicly-traded company, the shareholder section of their website could be a gold mine of information.
2. Pay attention
During the interview, focus on what the interviewer is looking for. They may ask you two very similar questions to ensure you have the skills required for the position. It’s important to remain attentive throughout the discussion to ensure your answers are relevant and well-thought-out.
3. Focus on skills
Refer to your previous work experiences to show the interviewer that you possess the skills necessary for the job. Depending on the position, it may be a good idea to mention your expertise, team spirit, positive attitude, and integrity.
If you plan ahead and carefully prepare what you want to say, you’ll increase your chances of getting the job.
October Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Sarah Drew, 41, (Grey’s Anatomy), Charlottesville, VA, 1980.
2 – Lorraine Bracco, 66, actress (“The Sopranos,” ), Brooklyn, NY, 1955.
3 – Alicia Vikander, 33, actress (Oscar for The Danish Girl), Gothenburg, Sweden, 1988.
4 – Susan Sarandon, 75, actress (Oscar for Dead Man Walking), born Susan Tomalin, New York, NY, 1946.
5 – Jesse Eisenberg, 38, actor (Batman v Superman), New York, NY, 1983.
6 – Elisabeth Shue, 58, actress (Adventures in Babysitting), Wilmington, DE,1963.
7 – Lewis Capaldi, 25, singer, songwriter, Glasgow, Scotland, 1996.
8 – Chevy Chase, 78, comedian, actor (Caddyshack), Cornelius Crane at New York, NY, 1943.
9 – Brandon Routh, 42, actor (Superman Returns), Des Moines, IA, 1979.
10 – Ben Vereen, 75, actor, singer, dancer, Miami, FL, 1946.
11 – Cardi B, 29, rapper, television personality, born Belcalis Almanzar, The Bronx, NY, 1992.
12 – Carlos Bernard, 59, actor (“24”), Evanston, IL, 1962.
13 – Ashanti, 41, singer, actress, born Ashanti Sequoiah Douglas, Long Island, NY, 1980.
14 – John Dean, 83, lawyer (White House counsel during Watergate), Akron, OH, 1938.
15 – Tito Jackson, 68, singer, musician (Jackson 5), born Toriano Adaryll Jackson, Gary, IN, 1953.
16 – John Mayer, 44, singer, Bridgeport, CT, 1977.
17 – Norm Macdonald, 58, comedian, actor (Saturday Night Live), Quebec City, QC, Canada,1963.
18 – Freida Pinto, 37, actress (Slumdog Millionaire), Mumbai, India, 1984.
19 – Peter Max, 84, artist, designer, Berlin, Germany, 1937.
20 – John Krasinski, 42, actor, director (A Quiet Place), Boston, MA, 1979.
21 – Edward Charles “Whitey” Ford, 93, Hall of Fame baseball player, New York, NY, 1928.
22 – Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, actor, Missoula, MT, 1975.
23 – Emilia Clarke, 35, actress (Game of Thrones), London, England, 1986.
24 – Monica, 41, singer, born Monica Arnold in Atlanta, GA, 1980.
25 – Katy Perry, 37, singer, born Santa Barbara, CA, 1984.
26 – Cary Elwes, 59, actor (Princess Bride), London, England,1962.
27 – Roberto Benigni, 69, actor, director, Arezzo, Italy, 1952.
28 – Matt Smith, 39, actor, Northampton, England, 1982.
29 – Gabrielle Union, 49, actress (Honeymooners), Omaha, NE, Oct 29, 1972.
30 – Kennedy McMann, 25, actress (Nancy Drew), Holland, MI, 1996.
31 – Letitia Wright, 28, actress (Black Panther), Georgetown, Guyana, 1993.
The problem of ocean debris: Group saves seals from horrible entanglements
The ocean seems so big and that little fishing line seems so small, but a lost recreational fishing line can create horrible entanglements for animals.
No one knows that better than Naude Dreyer, founder of Ocean Conservation Namibia. Dreyer knows it isn’t only a recreational fishing line. It’s everything. Nets and lines from commercial fishing. A cap blown into the ocean. Discarded rubber gaskets. Hard plastic rings from containers.
All these things cause horrible entanglements to marine life, such as seals, and can prevent them from swimming, walking, or eating.
In Namibia, off the east coast of southern Africa, all seal entanglements are caused by human negligence, Naude says. In 2019, Naude and his group freed more than 150 seals from entanglements around the beaches of Pelican Point. In 2020, that number rose to 600 seals rescued. Hundreds more have been rescued this year.
The entanglements are troubling. Recently a small seal was found completely wrapped in a large trawler net, covering his whole body, head to toe. Other seals have extreme cuts from small strands of fishing line that dig deep into the flesh.
In one case, a baby seal was tied to a dead baby seal in an entanglement of fishing line. Seals are strangled by plastic bags or trapped in discarded hats. They have been found with huge hooks through their tongues. Even discarded t-shirts can trap and strangle marine life.
Naude and his crew make rescues using custom-made nets shaped like a cone. They throw the net over the seal’s head, and the seal wiggles nose-first into the smallest part of the net. The seal can breathe through the net, but the small tip holds the head tightly, limiting the possibility of bites (but not entirely). The nets have zippers that open to expose the body, where lines are cutting deep into the seal’s flesh. Using special tools, the crew can hook thin lines out of the flesh, then cut the lines with scissors.
After each rescue, they record the type of entanglement and take the cut lines off the beach.
The seals, already in pain and distress, are often angry and scared, and rescuers must struggle to save them. But sometimes, a little pup freed from a line will stay a moment and accept a pet — a little ‘thank you’ that the crew loves.
See their amazing rescue videos on YouTube or Facebook.
Insulation worker: a great career for the right person
Are you looking for a hands-on job that requires basic math skills and a knack for deciphering drawings? If so, becoming an insulation worker, also known as an insulator, may be right for you.
What do insulators do?
These workers are responsible for installing, removing, and repairing thermal and acoustic insulation on buildings and various types of mechanical equipment such as air handlers, refrigeration systems, and piping equipment. This helps effectively prevent or reduce the passage of heat, cold, sound, and fire.
An insulation worker’s main duties include reading and interpreting engineering drawings, measuring, cutting, applying, and securing insulation material, and installing vapor barriers.
Where do insulators work?
In most cases, insulators work for large companies on commercial, institutional, and industrial construction sites. They may also be self-employed and bid on private contracts.
Insulators most often work seasonally. However, depending on the job, they may be required to work year-round.
What skills do insulators need?
Since they often work with other professionals in the construction field, insulation workers must be able to work as part of a team. They must also be physically fit, meticulous, have excellent dexterity and be comfortable in both tight and high spaces.
Before they can complete a project on a job site, insulators must have the appropriate training and documentation.
If you’re interested in this profession, register for an insulation training course in your area.
Network latency: What it is and why you should care
A fairly obscure tech term is becoming more commonplace as mobile networks upgrade to 5G technology. The word is latency, which is the time it takes for your data to travel across the mobile network to its destination and back again to your device.
Fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks offer significantly lower latency than older technology, according to CNET. Latency for 3G networks often crept into the hundreds of milliseconds, while 4G networks currently offer a range of 30 to 70 milliseconds. The new 5G networks range from five to 20 milliseconds, but experts and industry groups hope to push that all the way down to a single millisecond in the future.
The lower latency could provide a huge boost to services that require ultra-fast response time, like telemedicine, augmented reality, and self-driving cars. With almost instant latency, surgeons could perform procedures remotely using robotic surgical devices, while self-driving cars could communicate with instant response to prevent crashes. Mobile video games would also see a bump in response time between devices, leading to a faster-paced game for players.
5G networks offer significant benefits over older networks beyond just the improved latency. According to Forbes, 5G can transmit data as much as 10 times faster than older networks. And when a large number of mobile users cluster in one place, 5G networks are significantly less likely to experience those dreaded network slowdowns.
Of course, only 5G-compatible devices benefit from 5G network speed and latency, and according to PC Mag, only about 16 percent of Americans will have a 5G device by the end of 2021. If you’re still carrying a 4G phone, and it isn’t yet time to upgrade, don’t fret — those devices will still work in upgraded networks, and you’ll even see a bump in speed.
Smartwatches: an introduction
Smartwatches are becoming increasingly popular. If you’re interested in purchasing one, here’s an overview of what you should know.
They have a range of features
Similar to smartphones, smartwatches are essentially tiny computers. In addition to displaying the time, these devices allow you to receive notifications, make calls, surf the internet, listen to music, track your sleep patterns, and more.
You can track your fitness habits
If you regularly work out, many smartwatches feature heart rate monitors, step counters, and calorie trackers to help you reach your goals. Many models also come with functions that allow you to create training programs and keep track of your performance. It’s important to do your research, as some watches are specifically designed for certain sports such as diving, golfing, or hiking.
Visit your local electronics retailer to find a smartwatch that suits your needs and budget.
There are several types of smartwatches available on the market. Some need to be paired with your cell phone via Bluetooth to take advantage of their full potential. Others, however, are completely autonomous devices.
CVs: should you list your interests?
If you want to make your CV stand out, consider sharing your interests. Though you should highlight your work experience first, also mentioning your hobbies and passions can give potential employers a glimpse into your personality. Sharing this information can help set you apart from other applicants with similar skills.
Draw connections
It’s a good idea to focus on activities that show you have talents that are relevant to the job you’re applying for. For example, you might want to mention previous volunteer experience if you want to work for a non-profit organization. Similarly, stating that you’ve participated in team sports could be beneficial for a position that values collaboration.
Be specific
You should personalize your areas of interest beyond simple keywords to capture the recruiter’s attention. Have you traveled? If so, mention the destinations you visited. Or, if you practice traditional dance, note if you’ve ever won any competitions. Depending on the activity, the recruiter may learn more about your level of fitness, creativity, or sense of responsibility.
If you’re having trouble writing your CV, consider reaching out to an employment agency for help.
