3 tips to balance work and family

Do you frequently feel torn between your family and your career? Balancing your personal and professional life is undoubtedly a challenge, especially if you have kids. If you find yourself wishing there were more hours in the day, here are three tips to help you make the most of the time you have.

1. Create a family calendar

A visual representation of the week ahead can help you stay organized and establish priorities. Be sure to include each family member’s chores, appointments, extracurricular activities, and work deadlines. Hang a copy in the kitchen for everyone to see, and use a calendar application on your smartphone so you can access it on the go.

2. Schedule quality time



Use your calendar to reserve time with your children or spouse just as you would for a business meeting or doctor’s appointment. Plan activities that bring everyone together such as a family breakfast or board game night.

3. Avoid multitasking

This applies both at home and at work. If you only have half an hour to spend with your kids in the evening, make sure they have your undivided attention during that time. And when you’re at the office, avoid distractions like social media and chatty co-workers that make you less productive and force you to play catch-up on the weekend.

Finally, remember to make time for yourself. A family and career require a lot of energy, and you need moments to recharge so you can continue to be a good employee, partner, and parent.