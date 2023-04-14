3 tips to ensure your child’s first camp experience is enjoyable

Are you sending your child to summer camp for the first time? Here are three tips to ensure they have a good experience.

1. Look at the camp’s website together. The website contains a wealth of information, including examples of a typical day at camp. You can also browse photos of the facility to pique your child’s interest.

2. Speak positively about the camp. Before camp starts, talk to your child about what they can expect. Having positive conversations will reduce the fear of the unknown. If you’ve ever been to camp, recount your fondest memories to bolster your child’s confidence.

3. Help them prepare their backpack. Help your child pack a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, and healthy snacks. These essentials will help your child fuel up and have fun without getting dehydrated or sunburned.

Talk to the staff at the camp where your child is registered for advice.