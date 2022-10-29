3 tips to fight dandruff

Various factors can increase your risk of developing dandruff, such as small white flecks of dead skin often accompanied by itching. Here are some tips to help you combat those nasty little flakes.

1. Wash your hair frequently. Shampoo your hair at least two or three times a week. If you have mild dandruff, you may also want to try wetting your scalp between washes.

2. Treat your scalp. If you have severe dandruff, purchase an anti-dandruff shampoo. Several types are available over the counter without a prescription. The active ingredients in your product can either help renew your skin cells or exfoliate the dead skin.

3. Alternate shampoos. As with many treatments, frequent use can cause your dandruff shampoo to lose its effectiveness over time. Therefore, consider alternating between two or three products that contain different active ingredients like salicylic acid or selenium sulfide.

Is your dandruff problem persisting despite several attempts to manage it on your own? Talk to your doctor or a dermatologist.