3 tips to help you find the perfect mattress
Experts agree that getting plenty of sleep is one of the best ways to maintain and improve your health. Did you know that March 18, 2022, marks World Sleep Day®? This occasion provides the perfect opportunity to adjust your lifestyle habits and purchase a new mattress that will improve your sleep. Here are a few tips for choosing the right one.
1. Visit a specialized store
The salespeople at mattress stores will ask you specific questions to help you find the perfect mattress. For example, they’ll inquire about your budget and sleeping position and ask if you tend to get too hot or cold while you sleep.
2. Trust your gut
Two people who test the same mattress may have dramatically different opinions about it. For example, some people love soft memory foam mattresses, while others prefer firm springform ones. Therefore, make sure you choose a mattress that you find comfortable.
Does your significant other prefer a different firmness level than you? You can compromise by purchasing adjoining twin beds so you can both sleep on a mattress that works for you.
3. Get a trial period
Although lying on a demo bed for a few minutes can give you a general idea about the mattress, it doesn’t compare to a full night’s sleep. Consequently, make sure you look for a dealer that allows you to test your mattress for several weeks or months before making a final decision.
There are a variety of mattresses you can buy including foam, memory foam, latex, pocket spring, and more. Choosing the right one for you is sure to result in a better night’s rest.
How to toast St. Patrick’s Day the Irish way
On March 17, raise a glass to St. Patrick and remember, if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, you’re lucky enough!
At least, that’s what one traditional toast says.
But there are many fine saying that goes along with a pint ‘o green beer.
To Ireland:
Here’s to the land of the shamrock so green,
Here’s to each lad and his darlin’ colleen,
Here’s to the ones we love dearest and most.
May God bless old Ireland, that’s this Irishman’s toast!
To the pint:
Here’s to a long life and a merry one.
A quick death and an easy one.
A pretty girl and an honest one.
A cold pint — and another one!
To happiness:
May you have warm words on a cold evening,
A full moon on a dark night,
And the road downhill all the way to your door.
And another:
May your heart be light and happy,
May your smile be big and wide,
And may your pockets always have
a coin or two inside!
6 women who made history
Throughout history, countless women authors, scientists, artists, activists, and philosophers have accomplished amazing feats and changed the world for the better. To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, here’s a brief look at six inspiring women.
1. Rosa Parks (1913 – 2005) famously refused to give up her bus seat to a white man in Alabama in 1955. This action triggered a major turning point in the fight against racial segregation.
2. Emmeline Pankhurst (1858 – 1928) was a militant champion of women’s suffrage in Britain and had a huge impact on women gaining the right to vote.
3. Simone de Beauvoir (1908 – 1986) was a French philosopher and writer. Her work has inspired many feminist movements and continues to empower women from all walks of life.
4. Simone Veil (1927 – 2017) was elected as France’s Minister of Health in 1974 and fought hard to pass a law permitting voluntary termination of pregnancies.
5. Wangari Maathai (1940 – 2011) was a political and environmental activist. She was the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for her contributions to democracy, peace, and sustainable development.
6. Malala Yousafzai (1997 – present) is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history and has advocated for girls’ education in Pakistan since she was 11.
This International Women’s Day, take time to learn more about these and other remarkable achievements made by women.
Why gender equality is important
As of 2014, 143 countries guaranteed equality between men and women in their constitutions. However, legalizing gender equality doesn’t necessarily mean that in practice women have the same opportunities as men.
International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 and is the perfect time to highlight how gender equality benefits everybody.
Multiple inequalities
In many places, women have fewer employment opportunities than men and are denied fair access to health care and education. In fact, on average, women still earn 24 percent less than men.
Every day, nearly 37,000 girls under 18 are forced into marriage, jeopardizing their education. In 2020, 32 million girls were unable to attend primary school.
Serious consequences
A lack of education means that young women aren’t equipped with the skills needed to compete on an equal footing with men. However, giving women greater economic empowerment significantly increases economic growth.
An essential balance
Gender equality is a fundamental right. In fact, advancing gender equality is critical to all areas of a healthy society, from reducing poverty to promoting the health, education, protection, and well-being of girls and boys.
According to the United Nations, women have a critical role to play in the organization’s sustainable development goals. Consequently, women’s equality isn’t only a goal, it’s a solution.
Find out how you can make a difference by visiting un.org or investigating initiatives in your community.
Humility and insight may come from giving up pleasures
Oh, how brilliant a simple sandwich tastes when you are really, really hungry.
Everyone has experienced the pleasure of finally enjoying that which has been denied because of circumstances, or perhaps decisions.
In Western society, though, we aren’t denied much and not for very long. But religious traditions recognize the value of self-denial, followed by celebration. In all traditional religions, some form of fasting and self-denial is mandated for various reasons, including:
- To encourage thankfulness (Islam);
- spiritual strength, self-mastery, and
- penance (Christian);
- atonement, commemoration, supplication (Judaism);
- detachment from self and self-control (Buddhism);
- to purify the mind and body (Hinduism).
The season of Lent, which in 2022 runs from Wednesday, March 2 to Thursday, April 14, traditionally includes fasting and abstinence from meat (hence the appearance of McDonald’s fish sandwiches) but other practices are also popular.
For example, can you give up a glass of wine for 40 days? Lent is commonly a time when people try to give up favorite foods or practices (no fair giving up the gym). Christian scholars are divided on whether giving up a vice is a valid practice for Lent. But people do that, too.
Blogger Joshua Becker of Becoming Minimalist writes that he has frequently given up ‘controlling influences’ like fast food or television during Lent. Among the things he has learned:
- Humility: It’s what happens when you face the battle of change.
- Intentionality: Replacing what is removed with something else.
- Empathy: Greater understanding of the weaknesses of others since you experience your own weakness with clarity.
- Self-control: Exercising it, using it, understanding it.
- Excess: Perspective to walk away from excessive wants.
How to celebrate International Women’s Day
International Women’s Day takes place every year on March 8. On this day, many organizations and companies around the world celebrate the role of women in society. Here are five ways you can mark this special occasion.
1. Reflect on the history of feminism
Take a moment to remember all the people who fought for societal change and helped advance women’s rights throughout history.
2. Brainstorm ways to take action
Consider ways to help combat feminist issues like violence against women and gender inequality in the workplace. Ask your friends and family to help you come up with things you can do to make a lasting difference.
3. Highlight the achievements of others
Mark the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Celebrate the important steps that have been taken to create a more fair and just society.
4. Champion gender equality
There are many ways you can make a difference for women. You can wear a purple ribbon, participate in feminist rallies or take action to fight for gender equality.
5. Challenge decision-makers
Call on elected officials and other influential people to join the fight for gender equality and take action to advance women’s rights.
In addition, you can look for initiatives in your community that promote the role of women in society and contribute to the feminist struggle.
The theme chosen for International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022, is Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.
Parades of Mardi Gras, then and now
The many parades of New Orleans’ Mardi Gras season are the highlights of the famed Fat Tuesday celebration.
While origins of Fat Tuesday date back to Medieval Europe, the people of New Orleans have molded the celebration, which has always been an unofficial religious date, into a cultural, reflecting the French, Spanish, Caribbean, and African influences of its people.
The early French settlers brought the concept of masked costume balls from France. The balls quickly merged with local culture, and in a time when people defined themselves strictly by their racial identity, participants drew from their own ethnic and cultural backgrounds to create new traditions.
Pre-Lenten costumes and formal balls in the late 1700s and 1800s became important social occasions where young women were introduced to society and prospective husbands. Today the ball tradition is part of the parade ‘krewes’ — organizations, often secret ones, that hold annual parades and balls.
The number of krewes has exploded over the years and the parades are not limited to Fat Tuesday. In 2022, they began on Thursday, Jan. 6, and continue every weekend through March 1. The Krewe of Joan of Arc kicked off the festivities in the French Quarter on Jan. 6, and the last parades in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday are led off by the Krewe of Zulu at 8 a.m.
The word krewe itself is thought to have originated in the early 19th century with the secret organization Ye Mistick Krewe of Comus, and the archaic spelling of crew has remained. Each krewe has its own traditions, sometimes ancient. The Mystic Krewe of Comus and its Merrie Monarchs of Mirth, the oldest krewe, formed in 1857. It is a secret organization that today holds a ball, but stopped parading in 1991.
In 1872, the new Krewe of Rex came into existence, naming a king and queen of Mardi Gras each year. During this period, torchlit night parades of revelers appeared.
Another popular krewe is Zulu, formed by a group of laborers in 1909. Dressed as tramps with tattered trousers, it encompassed a jubilant singing quartet as part of its show.
Besides parading krewes, there are walking krewes and partying krewes. The three ‘super krewes’ stage massive parades, enormous parties and throw lots of goodies to the crowd.
Krewe membership is usually by invitation and being a member can be costly. Tickets to the most elaborate krewe festivities are governed by tradition. In some cases, ladies who receive tickets must come to the ball in costume and are required to dance with krewe members. Men must come in tuxedos.
