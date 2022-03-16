3 tips to help you find the perfect mattress

Experts agree that getting plenty of sleep is one of the best ways to maintain and improve your health. Did you know that March 18, 2022, marks World Sleep Day®? This occasion provides the perfect opportunity to adjust your lifestyle habits and purchase a new mattress that will improve your sleep. Here are a few tips for choosing the right one.

1. Visit a specialized store

The salespeople at mattress stores will ask you specific questions to help you find the perfect mattress. For example, they’ll inquire about your budget and sleeping position and ask if you tend to get too hot or cold while you sleep.

2. Trust your gut

Two people who test the same mattress may have dramatically different opinions about it. For example, some people love soft memory foam mattresses, while others prefer firm springform ones. Therefore, make sure you choose a mattress that you find comfortable.

Does your significant other prefer a different firmness level than you? You can compromise by purchasing adjoining twin beds so you can both sleep on a mattress that works for you.

3. Get a trial period

Although lying on a demo bed for a few minutes can give you a general idea about the mattress, it doesn’t compare to a full night’s sleep. Consequently, make sure you look for a dealer that allows you to test your mattress for several weeks or months before making a final decision.

There are a variety of mattresses you can buy including foam, memory foam, latex, pocket spring, and more. Choosing the right one for you is sure to result in a better night’s rest.