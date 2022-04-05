3 tips to help you get set for golf season

If you want to be ready for the golf season ahead, it’s important to take the right steps. To be well prepared and hit the greens at the peak of your abilities, follow these three tips.

1. Train

To prevent injuries and improve your performance on the links, getting into shape is a must. Your shoulders, back, and hips should be a priority, as they’ll be used each time you swing. Both flexibility and building muscle are key. You should also strengthen your abs, glutes, and thighs, which will likewise be needed when you golf.

2. Practice

To optimize your performance, focus on your putting first. You can improve your short game at home with minimal space and equipment by using a putter on a low- or medium-pile carpet. When you finally get to the driving range, forgo the long irons and woods until you’re confidently swinging with your short irons.

If you need a little help with some of the finer points of your game, there are plenty of resources on the internet that can help you perfect your technique. It’s also a good idea to take a few classes to get personalized advice.

3. Prepare

Check the condition of your clubs and address any issues before your first visit to a course. Replace the rubber on any grip that doesn’t feel secure and clean the grooves on your irons if necessary. Take a close look at your shoes, and make sure you have enough balls, tees, markers, and other supplies in your bag for your first round.

Happy golfing!