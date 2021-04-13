3 tips to improve your circulation

Do your extremities often tingle or feel numb? Do your hands and feet frequently get cold? If so, these and other symptoms could indicate you have poor circulation. Here are three tips to improve blood flow throughout your body.

1. Eat healthy

Opt for food and beverages that are rich in flavonoids, omega-3, and vitamins C and E. These nutrients help strengthen blood vessels, improve circulation and prevent clots. Some top picks include salmon, watermelon, garlic, green tea, turmeric, dark chocolate, and goji berries. In addition, make sure to drink plenty of water.

2. Stay active

Exercises that get your leg muscles moving improve your circulation. Aim to spend at least 30 minutes a day walking, cycling, swimming, or doing yoga. Additionally, if you work all day sitting down, be sure to walk around for a few minutes every hour. Conversely, if you spend a lot of time standing, remember to sit down during your breaks and, ideally, put your feet up.

3. Laugh often

In addition to relieving stress, research shows that laughter can improve circulation and increase blood oxygenation. Look for opportunities to laugh throughout the day, whether it’s by watching comedies, spending time with friends, or playing silly games with your grandchildren.

In addition to adopting these healthy habits, it’s a good idea to consult your family doctor if you have symptoms of poor circulation. A medical professional can assess your overall health and recommend personalized solutions, such as wearing compression socks or doing specific exercises.