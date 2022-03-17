3 tips to make bath time more fun

Some kids love bath time, but others need a little encouragement. Here are three ways you can make baths more enjoyable for your little one.

1. Adjust the temperature

Make sure the bathroom is warm before undressing your child. If you’re bathing an infant, the water should be lukewarm. However, as your child grows up, they’ll develop a preference for warmer or cooler water, and you can adjust the temperature accordingly. When bath time is over, wrap your child in a towel right away so they don’t get cold.

2. Incorporate play

Taking a bath won’t seem like a chore if your child associates the experience with playing. Therefore, you may want to purchase boats, figurines and other water toys to keep your little one entertained. Make sure to choose toys that match their interests.

3. Make memories

Bath time is the perfect opportunity to create unforgettable memories with your child. Your little one will have more fun if you join them in laughing and playing while they take a bath.

If you follow these tips, your child will likely learn to love splashing in the tub.

Address any fears

If your child is reluctant to take a bath, there may be a specific reason why. For example, they may be afraid of getting sucked down the drain or dislike getting water in their eyes. It’s important to find out why your child doesn’t enjoy baths so you can eradicate any fears and make the experience more pleasant.