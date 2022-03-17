Home
3 tips to make bath time more fun
Some kids love bath time, but others need a little encouragement. Here are three ways you can make baths more enjoyable for your little one.
1. Adjust the temperature
Make sure the bathroom is warm before undressing your child. If you’re bathing an infant, the water should be lukewarm. However, as your child grows up, they’ll develop a preference for warmer or cooler water, and you can adjust the temperature accordingly. When bath time is over, wrap your child in a towel right away so they don’t get cold.
2. Incorporate play
Taking a bath won’t seem like a chore if your child associates the experience with playing. Therefore, you may want to purchase boats, figurines and other water toys to keep your little one entertained. Make sure to choose toys that match their interests.
3. Make memories
Bath time is the perfect opportunity to create unforgettable memories with your child. Your little one will have more fun if you join them in laughing and playing while they take a bath.
If you follow these tips, your child will likely learn to love splashing in the tub.
Address any fears
If your child is reluctant to take a bath, there may be a specific reason why. For example, they may be afraid of getting sucked down the drain or dislike getting water in their eyes. It’s important to find out why your child doesn’t enjoy baths so you can eradicate any fears and make the experience more pleasant.
Valuable tech tools for caregivers
Advances in technology have led to the development of tools that can reduce some of the challenges of caregiving. Here are some helpful ones that are currently available.
Virtual medicine
With two-way video conferencing, a doctor can see and talk to a patient without the need to travel to a hospital or clinic. Furthermore, health tracking software allows caregivers to log a loved one’s blood glucose levels or symptom histories and send them directly to a medical practitioner.
Home automation
Home automation systems with motion-sensing technology can automatically set thermostats, turn on lights, and lock doors. These systems make life easier for the elderly and those with mobility issues. Plus, home security cameras allow caregivers to monitor a home or property and keep an eye on their loved one from another location using a smartphone.
Emergency response systems
Vulnerable individuals can wear a bracelet or pendant that allows them to summon emergency medical assistance at the push of a button. Some units can sense when the wearer has fallen and will call for help automatically.
Medication reminders
The number of pills and injections that one person needs can be overwhelming and hard to manage, especially if the patient has memory issues. Caregivers can use an app that notifies them and their loved ones that it’s time to take a specific medication and keeps track of missed doses.
Global positioning systems (GPS)
Smartphones and wearable GPS bracelets can help you keep track of your loved one’s whereabouts, so you won’t have to worry about them getting lost.
4 ways to update your flooring
Restoring or replacing flooring is a great way to refresh your home’s look. Here are four ways you can update your floors.
1. Refinish it
If your floor looks a little worse for wear, refinishing it is an affordable solution. Depending on its condition, you may need to sand, varnish, stain, or repair cracks to make the floor look new again.
2. Paint it
You can paint over most types of flooring. For example, wood flooring is particularly easy to paint. Just make sure you choose a suitable product for the type of surface and level of traffic in the room.
3. Replace it
If your floor is beyond repair, replacing it may be your only option. However, make sure you choose a suitable floor type. For example, if you need to update your bathroom floor, choose a waterproof material like ceramic. Additionally, if you have pets, you may want to opt for a scratch-resistant flooring material like vinyl.
4. Decorate it
If your floor is in good condition, simply adding a rug or two can instantly transform your space. Choose a rug that’s the right size, style, and color for the room.
If you don’t have any experience repairing or installing flooring, hire a professional.
How to calm a crying baby
It’s perfectly normal for babies to cry. In fact, crying is the only way for an infant to tell you if they’re hungry, thirsty, tired, or uncomfortable. However, in order to soothe them, it’s important to find out why your baby is crying. Here are three tips that may help.
1. Let them suck
Infants have an involuntary sucking reflex that helps them drink and swallow their mother’s milk. Consequently, if your baby is crying, they may be soothed by sucking on something. You can try breastfeeding, bottle feeding, or offering a pacifier.
2. Rock them
Gentle movement can have a calming effect on infants. Therefore, try rocking your child in your arms, swaying with them in a rocking chair, or pushing them in a swing. You can also try taking them for a car ride or a walk in their stroller.
3. Remove stressors
If your baby is crying, they may be overstimulated. Try to create a calming environment by dimming the lights and reducing background noise. In addition, infants can sense their parent’s unease, which can cause them to become distressed. Therefore, if possible, try to stay relaxed.
On average, babies cry for two hours a day. However, if your baby cries excessively, loses their appetite, or has difficulty sleeping, be sure to consult your family doctor or pediatrician.
How to save without crimping your style
Saving money doesn’t necessarily mean sacrificing your quality of life. Indeed, with the right approach, you can still live on your own terms while also saving cash.
For example, utility bills may take a huge bite out of your budget. Fortunately, smart thermostats and heating systems allow you to turn off the heat or air conditioning while you’re at work. They can automatically turn back on before you get home too, so you’ll barely notice the difference. Nest claims they can cut nearly $150 from your utility bill per year.
Enjoy reading? Instead of buying books, why not use the library? Many libraries not only offer physical books but increasingly offer ebooks that you can check out online. Reading not your thing? Many libraries also offer movies, video games, board games, and other things.
And did you know that in the United States, over 100 billion pounds of food get thrown out? Take a peek inside the waste bin in the average American kitchen and there’s a good chance that you’ll find moldy bread and rotten fruits, among other things.
If you produce a lot of food waste, instead of buying food for weeks at a time, consider buying just enough to get through a few days. Also, make sure you’re properly storing and sealing food too, as it can increase shelf life. Buying higher-quality ingredients, like premium meats and cheeses, could reduce the temptation to eat out. If you’ve got great food in the fridge, why order delivery?
Looking to buy a new laptop, car, or another big-ticket item? Folks love that new car smell, but it lasts for only a few days. Consider buying a refurbished laptop or a certified pre-owned car. You can often pick up top-notch products at a steep discount.
Sure, you might have to forego those fresh smells, but you can keep more money in your bank account.
What you should know about renewing your marriage vows
Renewing your wedding vows might be the perfect way to reaffirm your love and commitment to your partner. Here’s what you should know about vow renewal ceremonies.
Why do it
There are several reasons you might want to renew your marriage vows. For some couples, this type of ceremony is put together to celebrate a milestone wedding anniversary. For others, the chance to host the perfect wedding reception, especially if the first one didn’t go according to plan, is the prime incentive.
When to do it
You can renew your marriage vows whenever you want. However, many couples select a milestone anniversary, especially the 20th, 30th or 40th. However, there are no rules or deadlines, so feel free to choose any day that feels right.
How to do it
Make sure to invite all your loved ones, and let them know about the event ahead of time so they can reserve the day. Decide whether you want to host a formal or informal reception, a small gathering or large event, or an exotic getaway or backyard bash.
No matter what you decide about your vow renewal ceremony, be sure to turn to your local merchants and suppliers to help you create a memorable day.
What makes assets supposedly inflation-proof?
Many people invest to increase their wealth. Besides building wealth, you can shield your money from inflation with the right investments. Indeed, some assets are considered inflation-proof, or at least, inflation-resistant.
You want to protect your savings and investments from inflation. A dollar today buys much less than a dollar a hundred years ago. In fact, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a dollar in 1921 offered a purchasing power equivalent to just over $14 in 2021. Thus, money usually loses value as the years’ pass. In thirty years, the $1,000 tucked under your mattress might be worth less than $500 in today’s dollars.
Over time, production costs often rise, and many resources become more scarce as they are consumed. Growing populations and economic development can also spur demand, potentially driving prices up. Meanwhile, as the money supply increases, individual dollars become less valuable.
As with many things economic, supply and demand play a crucial role in inflation and help determine which assets might be inflation resistant.
Gold is often viewed as the paradigm inflation-resistant asset. For many thousands of years, humanity has lusted for gold. Besides its beautiful sheen, gold is chemically inert. Whereas iron will rust and silver will tarnish, gold largely remains the same over eons. Gold is also limited in supply. In fact, humanity’s entire supply of gold could fit into fewer than four Olympic-sized swimming pools. As a result, the price of an ounce of gold typically increases over time.
These days, some folks are turning to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to hedge against inflation. Why? Because the total supply of bitcoin is limited while production remains consistently slow. This stands in contrast to the dollar, as the U.S. Federal Reserve can increase supply on a whim, reducing the value of individual dollars.
Real property, including your own home, can be a hedge against inflation. The supply of ground is fixed and homes usually appreciate over time. You can buy into Real Estate Investment Trusts that give you the hedge without a big initial investment.
