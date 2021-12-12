3 tips to make your home office Zoom ready

As more and more people work from home, video conferencing is increasingly being used to replace in-person meetings. Like it or not, virtual get-togethers allow your colleagues to peek inside your home. Here are three tips to make sure your home office is ready for meetings.

1. Find your light. Lighting is one of the most important factors to consider when setting up for a Zoom meeting. Try to position yourself so that you’re facing a soft, natural source of light. Always avoid backlighting as it’ll shadow your face and obscure your features. It’s also not very flattering.

2. Choose your backdrop. Avoid using virtual backgrounds. Instead, designate a simple but elegant accent wall as your backdrop. Apply color psychology to select paint that boosts your mood and productivity. For example, shades of blue are calming and promote good communication while shades of green are peaceful and easy on the eyes.

3. Get rid of clutter. Keep your space tidy and free of clutter, but not empty or bare. Create the right balance by adding a few tasteful items like a plant and some artwork. Just don’t overdo it, as you don’t want your space to be distracting.

Don’t forget to test your camera angle so that you capture the best view of your space and yourself.