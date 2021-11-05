3 tips to make your outfits fall-ready

As the temperature drops and the days get shorter, it’s time to rethink your outfits so you can stay stylish and warm this season. Here are some tips to keep in mind.

1. Opt for layers

To ensure you’re comfortable all day long, dress in layers so you can add or remove pieces as the temperature changes. Additionally, don’t be afraid to mix textures. Women, for example, can pair a blouse with a cardigan or wear a long knit sweater over a sundress. For men, consider the classic combination of a collared shirt with a wool jacket.

2. Use accessories

If you have timeless pieces such as a well-cut pair of jeans or a classic black dress, all you have to do is swap out your accessories to suit the season. In the fall, use hats, scarves, and gloves to vary your style and stay warm. Complete the look with a large tote bag that you can use to carry an umbrella or extra sweater.

3. Prioritize comfort

From knit dresses and oversized sweaters to flannel jackets and leather ankle boots, you can mix and match various pieces to create both casual and formal outfits without compromising on comfort or style.

