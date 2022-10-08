3 types of buy-local enthusiasts: which one are you?

Every consumer has reasons for buying locally, depending on their values and priorities. Which of the following buy-local enthusiasts do you identify with most?

1. Environmentalist loves buying local products because they don’t require large amounts of fossil fuels to reach their destination. They also know that transporting food over long distances often involves using chemical agents to preserve its integrity as it travels by road, sea, or air.

2. The humanist keenly understands that working conditions abroad don’t always meet basic human rights standards. This advocate has the well-being of their fellow humans at heart. They believe that buying local ensures the products they buy have been produced in a country where legislation governs fair wages and humane working conditions.

3. The patriot constantly thinks about how their choices impact the local economy. They purchase local products to encourage entrepreneurship and help create and maintain jobs in their community. They also recognize that buying locally increases their community’s economic stability and resilience, especially in an era of global uncertainty and upheaval.

Do you recognize yourself in any of these profiles, or do they all describe you? Whatever your motivation for buying local, it’s an intelligent choice.