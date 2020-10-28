3 types of DIY costumes anyone can make

Whether you waited until the last minute or simply want to make your own, here are a few ideas for Halloween costumes you can easily create at home.

1. Sandwich board outfits

All you need are two large pieces of cardboard and string to build your sandwich board. Use markers, paint, or other craft supplies to turn yourself into:

• A chocolate bar. Use tin foil to mimic the classic wrapper texture.



• A social media post. Choose a funny celebrity tweet or pretend you’re a photo on Instagram.• An advertisement. Make up your own unusual product and write a catchy slogan.

2. Character impersonations

Comb through your closet or borrow pieces from family members to recreate the iconic look of a fictional person. Here are a few options:

• Mario. You’ll need a fake mustache, denim overalls, white gloves, and a red T-shirt and hat.

• Mary Poppins. Wear a white blouse, red bow tie, long skirt, and a black straw hat. Be sure to carry a long black umbrella.

• Wednesday Adams. Put on a black dress and wear your wig or hair braided. To nail the look, be sure to smear on white face paint.

• Sandy Olsson. Dress in a tight black top and pants. Complete the costume with curled hair, hoop earrings, and a pair of wedge sandals.

• Waldo. Slip-on a pair of blue jeans and a red-and-white-striped shirt and beanie. Round glasses and a wood cane are also key.

3. Balloon creations

If you have a bag of birthday balloons lying around, all it takes is a little creativity and a strong set of lungs to turn yourself into:

• A bunch of grapes. Cover your body in dark blue or purple balloons. Top off the creation with a green hat and scarf to represent the stem and leaves.

• A bubble bath. Use white balloons and accessorize with a bath brush and rubber duck.

• A sea anemone. Create your tentacles with the long modeling balloons used to make balloon animals.

• A flower. Dress completely in green and surround your face with a ring of pink or red balloons.

• A bag of jelly beans. Wrap yourself and various balloons in a large clear garbage bag.

If you need more inspiration, there are plenty of photos available online as well as tutorial videos to help you bring your costume to life. Happy Halloween!