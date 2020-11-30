3 types of hair loss solutions

Have you decided to start going to the gym? If so, here are seven tips for following through on your exercise goals.

1. Find a gym you like

Visit the gyms in your area and choose the one that suits you best. Some things to consider are the price, equipment, services, opening hours, clientele, and amenities (in particular, the locker room). You should also assess a facility’s cleanliness and find out how busy the place is during the times you plan to exercise.

2. Get a gym buddy



Do you know someone else who wants to get in shape? For many people, exercising with another person helps them remain disciplined and motivated.

3. Gear up

Having the right clothing and equipment will help you feel more comfortable at the gym. At the minimum, get a good pair of shoes, breathable exercise attire, and a decent gym bag.

4. Get expert advice

Consider hiring a trainer or other fitness professional to help you create a personalized exercise plan. This will help you make the most effective use of your time at the gym.

5. Track your progress

By regularly noting your weight, body measurements, blood pressure, and other progress markers, you’ll be able to see how much your hard work pays off. This will help keep you motivated.

6. Challenge yourself

To make progress, you need to keep pushing past your comfort zone. For example, if you continue to curl 15 pounds when it’s no longer heavy for you, you won’t make further gains. Bump up to a higher weight or harder type of exercise when you’re ready.

7. Celebrate your achievements

Have you been regularly working out for a month? Have you lost 10 pounds? Reward yourself when you reach milestones. You could buy that tech gadget you’ve had your eye on, get a massage, or enjoy a night out with your exercise buddy — whatever you choose.

Lastly, when you’re at the gym, avoid comparing yourself to others. No two people are the same, and the guy doing 300-pound deadlifts also had to start somewhere.