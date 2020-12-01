3 types of winter jobs

Whether you’re looking for a full-time job or a part-time gig, winter brings with it a number of employment opportunities. Here are three to consider pursuing.

1. Delivery driver

Over the holidays, a dizzying number of gifts are sent by mail and courier. As a result, people willing to deliver packages or lend a hand in a warehouse can find seasonal employment in winter.

2. Retail employee



The holidays are the busiest time of the year for the retail industry. Seasonal opportunities include working a cash register, providing customer service, merchandising, stocking shelves, and gift wrapping.

3. Resort worker

In winter, ski hills are abuzz, and working at a resort can be a great option for people who want to get out of town and earn a few extra bucks. At the typical ski resort, there are seasonal positions available on the slopes as well as within the resort’s hospitality, housekeeping, retail, customer service, marketing, and food and beverage teams.

Finally, if you want to earn a bit of extra pocket money, you could offer to shovel driveways in your community.

Volunteering

The holiday season is the perfect time of year to lend a hand in your community while bolstering the credentials on your resume. You can look for opportunities to volunteer at food banks, hospitals, seniors’ residences, animal shelters, and non-profit organizations in your region.