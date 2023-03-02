Home
3 unconventional yet eco-friendly modes of transportation
It’s common knowledge that cycling is a great way to reduce your environmental footprint and help the planet. However, advances in electric technology have given way to new and unconventional modes of transportation. Here are three cycling alternatives.
1. Electric kick scooters have two wheels, a platform, and handlebars for steering. They’re lightweight, foldable, and can travel 24 to 28 miles in one go. Most models are modestly priced at a few hundred dollars and offer years of convenient performance.
2. The OneWheel™ is a type of electric skateboard that can travel on various terrains, including grass, gravel, and pavement. However, unlike most electric skateboards, the Onewheel™ doesn’t require a handheld remote, allowing riders to control direction using their body weight and core. The Onewheel™ can reach speeds up to 19 miles per hour and travel up to 30 miles on a single charge.
3. Hover shoes are similar to hoverboards, except they consist of two separate motorized wheels connected to a pair of articulated pads. Most hover shoes can reach a top speed of about 6.5 miles per hour and typically offer anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes of run time on a full charge. This makes them perfect for quick trips to the store.
Why not try one of these technologies if you’re interested in alternative ways to get to work, school, or the grocery store?
5 mistakes to avoid when cleaning your windows and mirrors
Clean mirrors, windows, and glass furniture add instant sparkle to your decor. In your haste to get the shine, you may make mistakes that cause you to double your efforts. Avoid these five habits to get the best results the first time.
1. Cleaning when the weather or lighting is bad, like freezing rain or glaring sun
2. Neglecting to dust surrounding spaces, like mirror frames, before cleaning
3. Using a poor-quality cleaning solution
4. Drying surfaces with a non-absorbent, dirty, or lint-covered cloth
5. Forgetting to wipe the squeegee after each pass
Purchase the best cleaning products and accessories at your local stores. You could also try hiring a cleaning pro for dazzling results.
Three types of light bulbs
Lighting is a crucial element of home decor, and it can be challenging to know what type of bulb is best. Here are three types of light bulbs and their uses.
1. Light-emitting diode (LED). LED bulbs are energy efficient. In fact, they consume 75 percent less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs. They give off a bright light, emit no heat, and contain no mercury. They can last up to 50,000 hours, making them an excellent choice for hard-to-reach sockets.
2. Compact Fluorescent (CFL). CFL bulbs are almost as energy efficient as LEDs but require time to get bright. They’re excellent for illuminating large spaces like garages. They last between 8,000 and 10,000 hours and come in various colors. CFL bulbs contain mercury, so handle them carefully and dispose of them properly.
3. Halogen. These lights emit an intense directional light and are perfect for illuminating under kitchen cabinets and pendant or recessed lighting. You can use halogen bulbs with a dimmer. However, halogen bulbs burn hot, so keep them away from flammable objects. Plus, handle them with gloves because the oil from your fingers can make them explode if they get too hot.
Visit a home improvement store or lighting center to see their lighting selections.
Six ways to optimize your kitchen storage
Are you looking for ways to tidy up and de¬clutter your kitchen? Here are six ideas to inspire you.
1. Shelves increase storage possibilities and come in various materials to match your decor.
2. Stackable containers maximize useable space and look good on shelves and inside cabinets.
3. Dividers are perfect for drawers and cabinets because they keep things like spices, utensils, and snacks in place.
4. Stacking trays are ideal for deep drawers because they save space and keep each item accessible.
5. Swivel trays are easy to install and prevent you from awkwardly twisting and turning to reach rarely used items.
6. Door storage units have many uses, and you can hide them.
Check out your local stores for practical and affordable storage ideas.
How to replace your kitchen countertop in 3 steps
With the right tools, the average homeowner can install a new countertop over the weekend. Here’s how to do it in three easy steps.
1. Remove. Shut off your home’s water supply and disconnect the sink. Then, remove the old countertop.
2. Cut. Determine the dimensions of the new countertop. Allow an extra inch for islands and overhangs. Use a scribe to cut the sides that touch an uneven wall surface.
3. Install. Depending on the material of your countertop, you may need to apply a protective sealant and use special adhesives or screws. Ensure the countertop is secure and stable before re-connecting the plumbing and replacing the sink.
Look for a professional in your area if you’d rather leave this task to an expert.
Bean bag chair: a classic to rediscover
Do you want to create a space to read, knit, watch TV or play video games? Here are a few reasons a bean bag chair is a perfect fit.
If you think this soft chair, usually filled with tiny polystyrene balls or polyurethane foam, is reserved for little ones, think again. Today, manufacturers offer models for children, teenagers, and adults of all sizes. Some even have armrests and a backrest for lumbar support.
Whether covered in cotton, vinyl, faux suede, or a waterproof fabric ideal for outdoor use, bean bag chairs are available in infinite colors and patterns to add a bit of character to any decor.
Many models feature a removable, heavy-duty zippered cover for easy cleaning. Easy to carry, these soft and practical chairs can be moved to any room.
Visit your local furniture retailers to find the bean bag chair of your dreams.
How to choose an at-home sauna
Saunas offer health benefits beyond just helping you relax. Here’s what to consider if you want one for your home.
Size
Saunas come in various sizes. Do you plan on using it exclusively with your significant other, or do you want to enjoy it with family and friends? Some models fit two or three people, while others have bench seats that accommodate up to 12.
Heat source
Infrared heaters provide instant heat that warms your body from the inside out. However, they typically only reach 120 to 150 F.
Alternatively, electric heaters can be used indoors and outdoors but take about 10 to 15 minutes to raise the air temperature. The upside is that they can reach 150 to 185 F. Many electric heaters also come with stones you can cover with water to create soothing steam. Wood-fired heaters have the same benefits as electric ones but can be used only with outdoor saunas.
Indoor or outdoor
Indoor saunas are great if you have a small yard and want to utilize unused space in your basement or bathroom. They add a touch of luxury to your home and are easily accessible in any weather. Additionally, if you choose a free-standing sauna, you can take it with you if you move.
Outdoor saunas are ideal if you have a large yard or want to be close to nature. Moreover, they offer more variety in shape and design than indoor versions. For example, many outdoor models can be fitted with glass windows and exterior seating.
Visit a local sauna retailer to discuss which model is suitable for you.
