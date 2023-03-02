3 unconventional yet eco-friendly modes of transportation

It’s common knowledge that cycling is a great way to reduce your environmental footprint and help the planet. However, advances in electric technology have given way to new and unconventional modes of transportation. Here are three cycling alternatives.

1. Electric kick scooters have two wheels, a platform, and handlebars for steering. They’re lightweight, foldable, and can travel 24 to 28 miles in one go. Most models are modestly priced at a few hundred dollars and offer years of convenient performance.

2. The OneWheel™ is a type of electric skateboard that can travel on various terrains, including grass, gravel, and pavement. However, unlike most electric skateboards, the Onewheel™ doesn’t require a handheld remote, allowing riders to control direction using their body weight and core. The Onewheel™ can reach speeds up to 19 miles per hour and travel up to 30 miles on a single charge.

3. Hover shoes are similar to hoverboards, except they consist of two separate motorized wheels connected to a pair of articulated pads. Most hover shoes can reach a top speed of about 6.5 miles per hour and typically offer anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes of run time on a full charge. This makes them perfect for quick trips to the store.

Why not try one of these technologies if you’re interested in alternative ways to get to work, school, or the grocery store?