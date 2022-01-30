3 unique types of DIY shelves

Do you need more shelf space? If so, here are several types of do-it-yourself shelving units that are both functional and stylish.

1. Rope

These tiered shelves are the perfect accent piece for any home. All you need are a few planks of wood and rope of the appropriate thickness and length. Paint or stain the wood, cut the shelves to the desired size and drill two holes on each end. Then, thread your rope through each shelf to create a tiered masterpiece.

2. Pegboard

Purchase a large piece of fiberboard and a handful of wooden dowels from your local hardware store. Drill uniform holes into the fiberboard, cut your wooden dowels down to size, and place your shelves on top. The best part is that you can change the configuration anytime you like.

3. Drawer

If you have an old dresser lying around, consider upcycling the drawers to create a unique shelving unit. Simply slap on a coat of paint or varnish and mount the drawers to the wall in an eye-catching arrangement.

If you need help finding the materials you need for your project, speak to the staff at your local hardware store.