Interesting Things to Know
3 ways the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted agriculture
The disruptive effects of the coronavirus pandemic on global, national, and regional economies have been broad and varied. Here’s a look at some ways COVID-19 has impacted the agricultural system in the United States.
1. It exacerbated existing problems
The economic crisis triggered by the pandemic came after several years of challenging production and market conditions for farmers in the United States. A series of hurricanes in 2017 and 2018 devastated crops, and 2019 saw historically poor planting conditions along with tariffs that limited agricultural exports.
2. It caused a drastic shift in demand
Restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 had severe and unprecedented effects on the demand for agricultural products. For example, the sale of meat, dairy and specialty products to major buyers like restaurants and hotels decreased as the clientele for these industries stayed at home.
3. It reduced potential sources of income
The rate of unemployment in the summer of 2020 was lower in rural areas than in urban centers, and there tended to be fewer jobs lost in counties that depend on agriculture. However, many small-scale farmers rely on off-site jobs and agritourism income to help with things like health coverage and offsetting their operating losses.
While the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and other programs developed by the USDA over the last year have helped farmers and ranchers deal with financial losses, many continue to face significant challenges, and prospects for the agricultural sector remain uncertain.
Interesting Things to Know
Brood X comes for a visit this summer
They are visitors who show up uninvited every 17 years to make a lot of noise. But they don’t bite, and they mainly shut up at night. And that will be a relief.
Scientists have named them Brood X (10), one of 15 different broods of 17-year cicadas. Periodical cicadas living in the eastern U.S. will be emerging altogether between April and May. That is unless the ground is too cold (should be about 64 degrees) or there is too much rain — then they will just wait patiently until conditions are right.
They will not go unnoticed. There will be trillions of them spread across 15 states. A half-acre could produce 500 pounds of the critters. Their sudden appearance leads to a feeding frenzy for other animals. Everything starts eating them. Birds, cats, dogs, fish, and rodents will stop what they are doing and eat cicadas.
The lovelorn males will make a lot of noise during the day with their loud buzzing mating calls, so attractive to female cicadas and so annoying to humans. The females lay fertilized eggs in a tree branch by cutting a slit with their sharp wings. In two or three weeks, they either die or go back into the earth. Meanwhile, their young hatch in the tree limb in six to 10 weeks, drop to the ground, and tunnel into the tree roots.
People will notice empty cicada exoskeletons attached to trees, fences, or wires. These are from the juvenile cicadas, who have spent 17 years as nymphs drinking tree sap. When the juveniles emerge with their brethren, they are white nymphs. Their exoskeletons become darker and harden over four to six days. Once hardened, they leave their juvenile exoskeletons, having grown new, clear but colorful noise-making wings, according to Live Science.
The good news is that in cities and sprawling urban areas, cicadas probably won’t be too much of a problem, since they love young trees in the forest. Farmers and gardeners generally do not have to worry about damage to plants. But if you have a lot of young plants, a net might protect the plants from sharp cicada wings.
Biologists think the 17-year cycle prevents the brood from interbreeding with cicadas that appear on cycles of 2-13 years. With the long cycles, the Brood X cicadas can only emerge at the same time as other cicadas every 221 years, keeping their biology pure, according to Nature.
Interesting Things to Know
Virginia opossum: more than a mere ‘tick eater’
Did you know the Virginia opossum is the only marsupial that lives in North America? What’s more, these fascinating creatures have been making their way further north in recent years, likely because of climate change. Here’s what you should know if there are opossums living in your area.
Clever opportunist
The Virginia opossum is often touted for its ability to devour several thousand ticks in a single season. However, as an omnivore, it has a varied diet that also includes worms, insects, small mammals, frogs, berries, and plants. If it’s looking for a meal, this solitary, nocturnal animal won’t hesitate to rummage through your garbage, steal your pet’s food or enjoy the offerings of your garden.
While the Virginia opossum is mostly harmless and behaves similarly to skunks and raccoons, it’s still a wild animal. This means it can potentially carry parasites or diseases that are transmittable to humans. Therefore, it’s best to refrain from trying to tame or feed one.
Outstanding imitator
The Virginia opossum is extremely gifted at faking death to protect itself from potential threats. In fact, it can remain motionless for hours and even secrete a foul-smelling liquid to give the impression that it’s in a state of putrefaction. Make sure an opossum is really dead before you decide whether to approach it, as it may suddenly move or even bite you.
To limit the inconvenience caused by this creature’s increased presence in developed areas, equip yourself with a sturdy garbage can or get a device to keep bin lids securely closed. Also, avoid inviting opossums to nest under your balcony by installing a screen.
Pest management companies can capture invasive opossums and safely return them to their natural habitat.
Interesting Things to Know
How to improve as a golfer with better practice sessions
When it comes to time spent at the driving range, quality is more important than quantity. Here are some tips to maximize your practice sessions.
Start by stretching
Before you begin, you should always stretch. This way, you’ll be looser when swinging and less likely to pull a muscle. Some key areas to focus on are your hamstrings, shoulders, wrists, and back.
Practice the shots you hit most
Whether you decide to head to the driving range for an hour or want to squeeze in a 30-minute warm-up before playing a full round, your practice time is limited. Go to your session with a plan and be sure to allocate ample time to your short game. For most players, about two-thirds of their shots are within 100 yards of the hole.
Aim your shots
At the driving range, amateur golfers have a tendency to plant themselves on the practice mat and start letting shots rip. However, out on the course, every shot has to be targeted. To practice more effectively on the driving range, aim at specific targets.
Practice on the course
If you have the opportunity to play by yourself during off-time, this is an ideal way to improve your game. Don’t be afraid to set aside the rules and hit two or three balls from the same position, as this is a great way to experiment with club selection.
Finally, if you’re struggling with your game, consider signing up for lessons with a golf pro in your area to get yourself back on track.
Interesting Things to Know
3 tips for catching more fish
Are you hoping to reel in a big catch on your next fishing trip? If so, here are three things you can do to snag more fish.
1. Stay quiet
Even if the species you’re fishing isn’t easily spooked, keeping the noise level down can make a big difference. Sound carries better through water than air, and it’s best to remain quiet so you don’t scare the fish away.
2. Change tactics
If the fish aren’t biting, it may be time to get creative. You could try playing with the size of the lure or using a different lure technique. However, you may have to try your luck elsewhere. Many anglers won’t remain at a spot for more than 20 or 30 minutes unless they see some action.
3. Use a fish finder
Give yourself an edge by using a fish finder. This device allows you to locate fish with sonar technology. It’ll tell you when a fishing spot is teeming with underwater wildlife and when it’s deserted. You can get a decent fish finder for under $100 or invest in a more sophisticated version with features such as GPS technology and smartphone connectivity.
If you don’t get the results you hoped for, don’t get discouraged. Even the most experienced anglers have days when they don’t catch a single fish.
Interesting Things to Know
Now you can find out how much your hospital charges. Shop around.
For most major purchases that we make, we pay close attention to price and services.
But, when was the last time you asked the price of surgery? When was the last time you shopped prices?
Insured patients go in for procedures and services without any real concept of costs, and hospitals have not been required to disclose pricing for certain services in advance.
A new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rule for hospital pricing took effect on Jan. 1 that could affect the insurance plans and the hospitals you choose. The Trump administration rule requires hospitals to disclose pricing for a range of services and update the price list annually in a bid to normalize health care pricing, according to Health Affairs. This rule clarified a segment of President Obama’s Affordable Care Act that required hospitals to publish certain price information, but the ACA-compliant disclosures were widely seen as inadequate for health care consumers.
According to National Public Radio, the final rule requires facilities to post pricing — including reimbursement rates negotiated with insurance companies — for every service, drug, and supply they provide. Under a separate rule, health insurers must take similar steps in 2022. Advocates for the new rules hope that the changes will allow consumers to see the huge price variations between health care providers and more accurately estimate their out-of-pocket costs before receiving services.
How much do prices really vary? According to Crain’s Chicago Business, insurers pay an average of 32 percent more for hip replacement surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Streeterville, IL, than they pay for the same procedure at Amita Health St. Joseph Hospital, just three miles away in Lakeview. Prices differ between facilities and insurers. At Northwestern, Health Alliance insurance plans pay $53,236 for a hip replacement while Blue Cross & Blue Shield plans pay only $30,382.
Suppose you have a 10 percent copay — you will owe $5,323.50 at Northwestern if you have a Health Alliance plan. But if you go to another hospital where the cost is $30,000 to your insurer, your 10 percent copay would only be $3,000. It may pay to shop around.
Interesting Things to Know
Get organized now for the 2021 tax year
Each year, millions of Americans scramble to locate every receipt, form, pay stub, and scrap of documentation they need to maximize their income tax refunds, or at least minimize the amount that they owe to the United States government on April 15.
If this sounds like you today doing your taxes for the 2020 tax year, it’s time to adopt a new way to prepare for the 2021 tax year now.
According to Turbo Tax, the best way to maintain a good record of receipts and expenses is to handle them regularly, so you can avoid tracking down months-old materials. They recommend color-coded folders in an easy-to-access location. Folders might include home and office expenses, vehicle expenses and mileage, education costs, child care expenses, medical expenses, and other items, such as charitable donations, work uniform purchase and cleaning costs (for work-only attire), and work-related expenses. Turbo Tax also recommends that you scan each receipt and maintain both electronic and paper copies.
If the multi-folder system sounds like too much hassle, The Motley Fool recommends a simpler three-folder tax filing system.
Folder number one: Income. Log every penny you earn on a sheet in this folder. Store other related documents, like 1099 and W-2 forms in this folder as well.
Folder number two: Expenses and deductions. If you choose to itemize your deduction instead of taking the standard deduction that Uncle Sam offers to most taxpayers, you’ll need to maintain a file of every receipt, mortgage statement, investment-related expense, medical bill, child care costs, and other employment-related expenses. Be careful, though: This folder can get fat in a hurry, so it may be worth your time to organize it into more sub-folders or use envelopes for each expense category.
Folder number three: Investments. Use this folder for statements, purchase receipts, sales confirmations, year-end overviews, and dividend notices. You’ll probably want to create sub-folders for deductible/tax-deferred investments, non-deductible investments, and taxable investments.
Maintaining a year-round system for tax documents may sound annoying, but it pays off big. In 2015, taxpayers left about $1.4 billion in tax refunds on the table with failure to file returns and other tax mishaps, according to CNBC. With a little planning and experimentation you can save the frantic search of tax season — and maybe even get a bigger return.
Wind: 2mph ENE
Humidity: 90%
Pressure: 30.03"Hg
UV index: 3
73/46°F
73/55°F