3 ways to avoid loneliness if you have reduced mobility

If you live alone and have reduced mobility, it can be difficult to ward off loneliness. Here are three tips to help you feel less isolated, even if you’re largely confined to your home.

1. Connect with loved ones

You might not be able to visit your friends or family members in person, but there are still numerous ways to stay in touch. Phone calls, emails, social media, and video conferences are great tools to help you avoid feeling cut off from the people you love.

2. Rediscover old hobbies



The difference between isolation and solitude can be a matter of perspective. Whether you enjoy reading, painting, knitting, doing crossword puzzles, or watching cooking shows, take this opportunity to engage in pastimes that you may have been neglecting.

3. Adopt a cat or dog

The comforting presence of a pet can greatly improve your mood if you live alone. Both cats and dogs make excellent companions who can give and receive affection. Plus, having someone to take care of can strengthen your sense of purpose.

Finally, consider writing in a journal on a regular basis to help you organize your thoughts and deal with your emotions as they come up.