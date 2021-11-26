3 ways to brighten up your closet

Your dog is an important member of your family, and it’s natural to want to include them in your Thanksgiving festivities. Fortunately, there are a handful of crowd favorites that are safe to share with your pup.

Foods that are safe

You can give your dog the following three foods on Thanksgiving without worry:

1. Turkey meat is OK for your dog to eat as long as it’s served plain. However, avoid feeding your pet fatty turkey skin, as this can cause pancreatitis. In addition, don’t give your dog cooked turkey bones. They’re brittle and could break into small, sharp pieces and cause an injury if swallowed.

2. Sweet potatoes make a great snack for your dog and are loaded with nutrients such as vitamin B6 and beta-carotene. However, you shouldn’t feed your dog raw sweet potatoes as this could upset their stomach. Simply steam the sweet potatoes and serve them plain.

3. Apples are a delicious and healthy snack for your dog. They’re high in vitamin A and C as well as dietary fiber. However, make sure you remove the core and any seeds, as they contain a small amount of cyanide, which can harm your pet.

Foods that are unsafe

There are a few Thanksgiving staples you should never feed your dog. Here are three dishes that shouldn’t be shared with your furry friend:

1. Store-bought ham often contains a lot of sodium. If swallowed by your dog, symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, and even kidney damage may arise.

2. Stuffing often contains onion and garlic, which are toxic to dogs. These foods contain thiosulfate, which causes oxidative damage to red blood cells, resulting in hemolytic anemia.

3. Sweets such as chocolate and raisins are poisonous to dogs. In addition, canned pumpkin pie filling may contain xylitol, an artificial sweetener that can be deadly to your pet.

If in doubt, stick to your dog’s regular diet, and consult your veterinarian for advice on which foods are safe to feed your pet.