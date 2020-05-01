3 ways to create an accent wall

An accent wall is a striking way to make a room more dynamic. Here are three ways you can add one to your home.

1. Paint. This is the easiest way to create an accent wall. For a subtle difference, opt for varying tones of the same shade. If you prefer a dramatic look, choose a color that contrasts nicely with the rest of the room.

2. Wallpaper. If you prefer a patterned or textured accent wall, wallpaper is just what you need. Choose a pattern with a color scheme that matches the rest of the room for an effect that’s pleasing to the eye.

3. Bricks. Exposed brick walls look great in almost any type of room. If your home doesn’t already have this feature, you can create your own using regular bricks and mortar, or you could mimic the look with textured wallpaper or thin bricks intended as decoration.

Accent walls are the perfect way to play with color, texture, and design in your home. And because they only occupy one wall in a room, they won’t overpower the space they’re in.