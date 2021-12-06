3 ways to decorate your tree

There are many ways you can style your Christmas tree. Here are some suggestions for how you can mix things up this year.

With eye-catching colors

Choose one or two bright colors to give your tree’s decor a cohesive look. Depending on the effect you want to create, you can opt for soft pastels or bold shades like fuchsia and orange. For a more traditional look, stick with red and white. Blue and silver are also a festive combination.

With elements of nature

If you want to style your tree to have an old-world look, select materials that evoke the great outdoors. Pinecones, birds, holly, deer, and feathers, for example, all make lovely ornaments. If you want to try something more daring, consider using slices of dried citrus fruit or paper flowers to add a pop of color.

With a nod to your interests

Choosing a theme based on one of your passions can make for a one-of-a-kind tree. For example, if you’re a fan of Harry Potter, you could hang figurines of the characters from branches and top the tree with your own Sorting Hat. Are you a golf fanatic? Look for ornaments that resemble balls and clubs, and make snowflakes by gluing together white tees.

Remember, your Christmas tree will be the focal point of your home throughout the holidays. Don’t be afraid to make it stand out.