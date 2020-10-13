3 ways to display your wine bottles

If you want to display your wine collection, here are three simple ways to showcase your bottles.

1. On a bar cart

Opt for one made of reclaimed wood or with an industrial metal frame. Layout an assortment of bottles and glasses to create a look that’s as stylish as it is functional. Make sure your cart is on wheels so you can entertain in any room in your home.

2. In a hutch



Traditionally used to display dishware, this classic piece of dining room furniture can also be used to showcase your wine collection. Choose one with plenty of space and open shelving to highlight bottles and glassware. You’ll also want your hutch to have drawers and cabinets as these are helpful for storing bar tools and accessories.

3. On a mounted rack

From simple metal pegs to elaborate wood shelving, you can display your wine collection by hanging it from a wall-mounted rack. You can choose either a vertical or horizontal model and select a style that suits your decor.

Keep in mind that the ideal temperature for storing all wines, red or white, is around 45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, it’s best to keep bottles out of direct sunlight.