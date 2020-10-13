Connect with us

3 ways to display your wine bottles

Published

4 hours ago

on

If you want to display your wine collection, here are three simple ways to showcase your bottles.

1. On a bar cart
Opt for one made of reclaimed wood or with an industrial metal frame. Layout an assortment of bottles and glasses to create a look that’s as stylish as it is functional. Make sure your cart is on wheels so you can entertain in any room in your home.

2. In a hutch

Traditionally used to display dishware, this classic piece of dining room furniture can also be used to showcase your wine collection. Choose one with plenty of space and open shelving to highlight bottles and glassware. You’ll also want your hutch to have drawers and cabinets as these are helpful for storing bar tools and accessories.

3. On a mounted rack
From simple metal pegs to elaborate wood shelving, you can display your wine collection by hanging it from a wall-mounted rack. You can choose either a vertical or horizontal model and select a style that suits your decor.

Keep in mind that the ideal temperature for storing all wines, red or white, is around 45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, it’s best to keep bottles out of direct sunlight.

Home

How to winterize your home’s interior

Published

2 days ago

on

October 11, 2020

By

To ensure your house is safe, warm, and energy-efficient all winter, there are several maintenance tasks you should complete in the fall. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

Heating system
Use a vacuum to clean the electric baseboards or wall vents, and make sure furniture and curtains are at least four inches away from these heat sources. Remember to test your system before the temperature drops. If necessary, get it inspected and cleaned by a professional.

Doors and windows

To protect your home from drafts, caulk, and replace worn weather stripping around your doors and windows. Remove window screens to prevent condensation from building up. If you have an attached garage, check that the door closes completely.

Detectors
Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors work. Hold down the test button until the alarm goes off. Change the batteries if necessary and make sure you have extras on hand.

Sump pump
Confirm that your sump pump is working by slowly pouring water into the pit. The pump should immediately turn on and start draining the pit.

Ventilation system
Clean your air exchanger filters and make sure the system is working properly. Remove the grates and vacuum out the ducts.

Air conditioner
If you have a central air conditioning system, cover the outdoor unit with a weather-proof tarp. Alternatively, remove the window unit or put away your portable AC.

Humidifier
Clean your portable unit or the humidifier that’s integrated into your central heating system.

Stove
Replace the filter in your range hood vent.

To ensure you don’t forget a step, create a checklist, and post it on your fridge or bulletin board.

Home

5 tips for a thriving aquarium

Published

3 days ago

on

October 10, 2020

By

Aquariums house delicate ecosystems. Before you fill your tank with various aquatic critters, here are five tips to ensure you create a hospitable environment.

1. Choose compatible species
Not all fish sold at your local pet store can co-exist peacefully. Some species are aggressive and might eat your other fish. In addition, you should find out which species have similar habitat and dietary needs before you make your selection.

2. Avoid overpopulation

Less is more when it comes to setting up an aquarium. Many species can become stressed or aggressive in a crowded environment. Find out how much space each fish needs to reach its healthy adult size. You should also consider whether a species is very active or territorial.

3. Test the water often
Even if the water in the tank is clear, it might not be a safe environment for your fish. Be sure to purchase a testing kit so you can regularly check the water’s ammonia, nitrate, nitrite, and pH levels. Add chemicals or freshwater as needed to maintain a healthy aquarium.

4. Refrain from overfeeding
While you might enjoy treating your pets with snacks, giving your fish too much food is detrimental to their health. Overfeeding leads to an accumulation of uneaten food and fish waste that can create a deadly chemical imbalance in the water, not to mention a dirtier tank.

5. Clean the tank regularly
Use a siphon to vacuum up the debris that settles at the bottom of the aquarium. Remove the various decorations and give them a thorough scrub. Remember to clean the inside walls and the filter as well. Once a month, replace a quarter of the water with dechlorinated water that’s the same temperature.

All of these steps are essential to proper aquarium maintenance. The reward is a beautiful, thriving aquatic environment.

Home

4 fire-safety measures to implement at home

Published

5 days ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

A fire can spread rapidly through your home, leaving you with just a few minutes to safely evacuate. This means every member of your household needs to be prepared to act quickly in an emergency. If you haven’t done so already, here are four things you should do to protect your family.

1. Install an alarm system
You should have at least one smoke alarm and one carbon monoxide detector on each floor of your home, as well as near the bedrooms. Regularly make sure they function by holding down the test button until the alarm goes off. Always keep extra batteries in the house.

2. Buy a portable extinguisher

Make sure you have a working fire extinguisher on hand to quickly put out small fires before they cause extensive damage. Install it in a visible location out of the reach of children, ideally on a wall near an exit. Additionally, make sure you know how to use it.

3. Create an evacuation plan
Draw a floor plan of your home that clearly identifies possible exits, escape routes, and a meeting point. This diagram should also note the location of fire extinguishers and alarms around the house. Conduct a fire drill at least once a year to ensure everyone can evacuate your home within three minutes.

4. Keep exits clear
Exits should be free of obstructions at all times. In the winter, make sure snow is promptly cleared away from doors and ground-floor windows, and that none of these exits are frozen shut. Additionally, make sure furniture and other objects don’t block escape routes.

These simple steps can help keep you and your family safe in the event of a fire.

Home

Apple orchards: a top pick for family fun

Published

5 days ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Apple picking is the quintessential fall activity. From climbing ladders to browsing stalls packed with seasonal goods, there’s fun to be had at any age. Simply grab a basket and start picking. Here are a few apple varieties to look for at your local orchard:

• Cortland
• Empire
• Gala

• Honeycrisp
• Lobo
• McIntosh
• Melba
• Paula red
• Spartan

As you stroll among the trees, take some time to fill your lungs with the fresh country air. Remember to pack a camera, or make sure your cell phone is charged, so you can capture the precious moments you share with family and friends.

Apple everything
There’s no shortage of ways to enjoy freshly picked apples. Before you leave, remember to stop in at the orchard’s market for a selection of specialty products including apple sauce, cider, donuts, and vinegar. Alternatively, you can bring your harvest home for an afternoon of baking pies, crumbles, and tarts.

Home

How to safely share the forest with other hunters

Published

5 days ago

on

October 8, 2020

By

Hunting is a popular activity that primarily takes place on public land. Since the game within this territory is a collective resource that must be shared, there are certain rules you must respect.

First, it should be noted that your right to hunt doesn’t give you priority access or exclusive use of the public territory. It’s also prohibited to infringe on the right of others to hunt legally. To ensure courteous collaboration and ethical conduct among hunters, you must:

• Respect the right of other hunters to access legal hunting sites

• Refrain from damaging a hunter’s lookout or blind

• Never purposefully disrupt someone else’s legal hunt

• Leave the bait, lures, and traps set by other hunters intact

• Move around discreetly to avoid frightening nearby animals

• Wear a fluorescent orange garment that’s visible at all times

If you wish to hunt on private property, you must first be granted access by the property owner. To ensure there isn’t a miscommunication, it’s advisable to request written authorization.

Finally, remember that you must also share public territory with other outdoor enthusiasts such as hikers and mountain bikers. It’s essential that you remain vigilant at all times to ensure everyone can continue to safely enjoy these wild spaces.

Home

Green garments: what to do with your old clothes

Published

6 days ago

on

October 7, 2020

By

If you recently cleaned out your closet, you may be wondering what to do with the clothes you don’t want anymore. Whether they’re practically brand new or completely worn out, there are many eco-friendly alternatives to tossing them in the trash.

Still wearable clothes
Garments that no longer fit, or that you simply don’t like, might make a beautiful addition to someone else’s closet. You could give them to relatives, sell them online, or donate them to a thrift store or charity. For added fun and a chance to refresh your wardrobe, organize a clothing swap with friends.

Slightly damaged clothes

Missing buttons, broken zippers, ripped seams and snagged threads can be easily repaired by hand. Mending gives new life to clothes that might otherwise have been discarded. Similarly, pants with a frayed hem or tears in the knees can be transformed into stylish shorts. If you have a stained or faded shirt, give it a fresh look with eco-friendly dye.

Completely worn-out clothes
If you have items that are beyond repair, consider whether the fabric can be used to make handkerchiefs, reusable bags, or hand towels. Alternatively, there are a number of companies with garment collection programs that recycle old clothing into cleaning cloths, textile fibers, and even insulation.

Front Royal
66°
Mostly Cloudy
7:21am6:36pm EDT
Feels like: 66°F
Wind: 11mph NW
Humidity: 63%
Pressure: 29.93"Hg
UV index: 4
TueWedThu
68/45°F
72/52°F
79/52°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Oct
16
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct 16 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct
17
Sat
9:00 am Fall Farm Run 2020 @ John XXIII Montessori Children’s Center & White Oaks School
Fall Farm Run 2020 @ John XXIII Montessori Children’s Center & White Oaks School
Oct 17 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Fall Farm Run 2020 @ John XXIII Montessori Children’s Center & White Oaks School
Come out for a great trail 5K or 1.5 mile Fun Run! 5K – $25 entry fee (Includes drink and free t-shirt if registered by Oct. 3. Limited quantities of t-shirts will be available for purchase[...]
10:00 am Community Shred Day @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department
Community Shred Day @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department
Oct 17 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Community Shred Day @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department
Have you been de-cluttering during the pandemic? Come shred your sensitive documents at our Community Shred Day on October 17th! There is no limit to the amount you can shred. Come out and take advantage[...]
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuven... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuven... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 17 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuvenation Weekend @ Sky Meadows State Park
During Fall Farm Days’ Rest and Rejuvenation Weekend, we offer a variety of guided and self-guided programs to help you reconnect with nature, unplug, unwind, and rejuvenate through recreation. Try your hand at Geocaching and[...]
Oct
18
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuven... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuven... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 18 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: Rest and Rejuvenation Weekend @ Sky Meadows State Park
During Fall Farm Days’ Rest and Rejuvenation Weekend, we offer a variety of guided and self-guided programs to help you reconnect with nature, unplug, unwind, and rejuvenate through recreation. Try your hand at Geocaching and[...]
4:00 pm Heritage or Hate? A Confederate ... @ Bing Crosby Park: Pavilion 1
Heritage or Hate? A Confederate ... @ Bing Crosby Park: Pavilion 1
Oct 18 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Heritage or Hate? A Confederate History Teach-In @ Bing Crosby Park: Pavilion 1
Does Front Royal’s Confederate statue represent our Southern heritage or our dark history of oppression? What is Massive Resistance? How did Front Royal navigate the Civil Rights era? Learn about these issues and more from[...]
Oct
19
Mon
10:00 am Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Oct 19 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Ask a Master Gardener @ Warren County Extension Office
Answers to your gardening questions and problems! E-mail questions and pictures to greenhelpline.warrenco@gmail.com Mondays from 10:00am -1:00pm, April-October (except holidays) Come in or call 540-635-4549  *in-person and phone help available after coronavirus emergency*
Oct
23
Fri
6:00 pm Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct 23 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Fire Pit Fridays @ Shenandoah Valley Golf Club
Oct
24
Sat
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 24 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings, interact with our living historians and take a tour of Mount Bleak House[...]
Oct
25
Sun
11:00 am Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky M... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 25 @ 11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Fall Farm Days: History of Sky Meadows @ Sky Meadows State Park
During Fall Farm Days History Weekend, step back in time and see history come to life. Stroll through the Historic Area buildings, interact with our living historians and take a tour of Mount Bleak House[...]