3 ways to enjoy a winter getaway

If you have a few days off this winter, be sure to make the most of it. Whether you prefer to vacation alone or with your spouse, family or friends, you can have a wonderful time without going far. Here are some suggestions for a memorable holiday close to home.

1. Relax

There are a number of ways to recharge your batteries while you’re on vacation. Many winter resorts offer amenities such as hot springs, massages, steam rooms, hot tubs and day spas. When you aren’t being doted on by attentive staff, you can lounge in your ultra-comfortable room and enjoy your view of the local landscape.

2. Play



Are you the sporty type? National parks, winter resorts, and ski hills offer a number of activities to keep you busy in the winter, including:

• Skiing

• Snowboarding

• Skating

• Snowshoeing

• Snow tubing

• Ice canyoning

• Nordic walking

With so many fun options, you won’t have time to get bored. To try it all, rent a cottage that’s close to the action.

3. Explore

Do you want to venture into the wilderness to see trees, meadows, and mountains blanketed in snow? You can discover the charms of a winter landscape by navigating backcountry trails on a snowmobile or ATV. If you’d rather burn some calories while exploring, you can head out on cross-country skis, snowshoes, or a fat bike. See if there are rental outfits in your area that can set you up with the equipment and instructions you need.

No matter how you plan to spend your winter vacation, make sure to schedule your getaway ahead of time. The best winter resorts, hotels, and cottages tend to get booked weeks in advance.