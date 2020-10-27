3 ways to enjoy your retirement years

While some people look forward to retirement, others may be worried about how to fill their days once they stop working. If you share these concerns, here are three enjoyable ways to spend your time and find fulfillment once you retire.

1. Volunteer

If you have an abundance of free time, consider donating some of it to a cause that’s close to your heart. Non-profit organizations, libraries, religious groups, schools and more are often looking for people to lend a hand. Even if you only volunteer a few hours each week, it’s an opportunity to give back to your community and meet new people.

2. Study



If you spent most of your career developing knowledge and skills in a particular field, your retirement is a great opportunity to explore new passions and rediscover old interests. Take language, history, or literature classes at a local university, or sign up for a more hands-on workshop about horticulture, winemaking, or photography.

3. Create

Do you have a knack for building furniture, knitting mittens, painting landscapes, or baking bread? Whatever your talents are, you’ll have plenty of time after retirement to refine your skills. Plus, you can choose to sell your creations, gift them to loved ones or donate them to a charity to be sold at a fundraiser.

If you’re still not sure what you’d like to do once you retire, consider speaking with a life coach. He or she will be able to help you pinpoint your priorities and map out new goals.