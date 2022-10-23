3 ways to get involved during Red Ribbon Week

Red Ribbon Week takes place every year from October 23 to 31. This nationwide event is organized by the National Family Partnership and is centered around drug-free living. This week-long event mobilizes individuals and communities to educate young people through drug prevention activities. The theme for this year’s edition is Celebrate Life. Live Drug-Free. Here are three ways you can get involved.

1. Talk to young people. Whether you’re a parent, teacher, grandparent, or older sibling, don’t be afraid to talk to the young people in your life about the dangers of using drugs. Make sure to listen and ask questions to improve communication.

2. Don’t glamorize drugs. Some movies, TV shows, and music portray drug use in ways that make it look cool and edgy. Help the young people in your life avoid such influences, and be careful with your words to ensure you’re not sending the wrong message.

3. Be a good example. You can help young people avoid drugs through your words and, more importantly, your actions. Set a good example for the kids in your life by living a healthy, drug-free life.

Red Ribbon Week is an excellent reminder that we all have a role in helping our communities be safe, healthy, and drug-free.