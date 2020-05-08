3 ways to give your mom a break on Mother’s Day

One of the best gifts you can give your mom for Mother’s Day is time off. Here are three ways to make her day more relaxing.

1. Take care of dinner. Whether you invite her out for a quick bite or prepare a multi-course feast, your mom will be delighted to share a meal with you — especially if she doesn’t have to cook it herself or do the dishes.

2. Detail her car. Though you can wash your mom’s car in the driveway yourself. Clean and wax the exterior and can also treat leather seats or remove stains and smells from the upholstery.

3. Do the chores. Make your mom happy this Mother’s Day by cleaning the house from top to bottom. You can even hire a professional to wash the windows. Additionally, you could drop her clothes off at the dry cleaner to be laundered or the tailor to be mended.

While you cross items off your Mom’s to-do list, make sure she’s able to relax and unwind. She’s sure to love being pampered.