3 ways to give your mom a break on Mother’s Day
One of the best gifts you can give your mom for Mother’s Day is time off. Here are three ways to make her day more relaxing.
1. Take care of dinner. Whether you invite her out for a quick bite or prepare a multi-course feast, your mom will be delighted to share a meal with you — especially if she doesn’t have to cook it herself or do the dishes.
2. Detail her car. Though you can wash your mom’s car in the driveway yourself. Clean and wax the exterior and can also treat leather seats or remove stains and smells from the upholstery.
3. Do the chores. Make your mom happy this Mother’s Day by cleaning the house from top to bottom. You can even hire a professional to wash the windows. Additionally, you could drop her clothes off at the dry cleaner to be laundered or the tailor to be mended.
While you cross items off your Mom’s to-do list, make sure she’s able to relax and unwind. She’s sure to love being pampered.
4 inspiring movie moms
In recognition of Mother’s Day, here are four fictional characters who exemplify the bravery and devotion of motherhood on the big screen.
1. Molly Weasley, Harry Potter
In addition to loving and raising her seven children, Molly treats Harry Potter as one of her own. She courageously uses her wand to protect her family and stands up for what she believes in as a member of the Order of the Phoenix.
2. Helen Parr, The Incredibles
She’s a devoted mother and superhero who stops at nothing to protect her family and save the world — even when it means putting her stretchy Elastigirl limbs on the line.
3. Sarah Connor, The Terminator
She selflessly does everything she can to protect her son, John. This includes teaching him the weapon skills he’ll need to lead a resistance against the machines intent on taking over the world.
4. Mrs. Gump, Forrest Gump
The embodiment of maternal love, Mrs. Gump is willing to do anything to ensure her son gets a normal education despite his differences. She remains her son’s greatest admirer and supporter as he grows up, travels the world and accomplishes great things.
This Mother’s Day, consider spending some quality time with your mom watching a movie that features an inspiring mother. To score bonus points, be sure to also bring her popcorn, candy and her preferred fizzy beverages.
The best career by personality type
If you’re trying to determine what type of career would most suit you, here are some suggestions based on five key personality traits.
For the assertive
If you like to take charge and have strong leadership skills, you may find that management positions are a good fit for you. They’re available in a wide range of industries and sectors, so you’re sure to find one that suits your interests.
For the methodical
If you’re highly organized and meeting deadlines is your forte, you might be interested in a career as an administrative or legal assistant, dental assistant, chef, truck driver or landscaper. Being organized and capable of meeting deadlines is essential in many professions.
For the compassionate
If you’re passionate about caring for others and meeting new people, you may want to consider a career as a caregiver, nurse’s assistant or orderly. From home care to hospital work, there are many fulfilling positions available.
For the tactile
If you love working with your hands, consider jobs in the industrial and agricultural sectors. From machinery operators to mechanics and farmhands, there’s a variety of positions available to satisfy hands-on types.
For the innovative
If you like to create and innovate, then a career as a programmer, web designer, engineer or researcher could be right for you. As technology becomes more central and the challenges posed by global warming become more pressing, we need more innovators on the front lines.
Whatever kind of person you are, there’s a career path that’s right for you. To delve further into the subject of career options based on personality traits, visit mynextmove.org/explore/ip.
Mother’s Day tip: ask for what you really want
Has your family already asked you what you want for Mother’s Day? In the past, you may have replied that you don’t need anything or told your children to save their money for themselves. This year, set aside these selfless sentiments and dare to ask for what you really want.
Mother’s Day is a time to let yourself be spoiled by your loved ones. This well-deserved token of appreciation from your family is a sign that you’re doing a good job as a mom. Additionally, it will please your loved ones to give you a gift you truly enjoy. All you have to do is let them know what would make the perfect present.
Whether you want a heartfelt card, breakfast in bed, or tickets to a future show, know that you’ve earned it. Happy Mother’s Day.
How to prepare your home for a power outage
A variety of natural disasters, from blizzards and ice storms to hurricanes and heat waves, can damage power lines and leave entire cities in the dark. Here are a few ways you can prepare your home for a power outage.
• Improve insulation. Add caulk and weatherstripping around doors and windows. During an outage, cover your windows with curtains or a blanket to keep the heat inside during the winter and outside during the summer.
• Prepare your fireplace. It should be cleaned at least once a year. A fireplace is a great source of heat, but a buildup of debris along the chimney walls can cause a fire or backdraft. Don’t forget to top up your wood supply before winter.
• Install carbon monoxide detectors. If you already have them, make sure they work and that you have extra batteries. Never use a propane stove, barbecue, or portable generator indoors.
• Ready your sump pump. Make sure it works and install a battery backup system. This will ensure that your basement is protected from flooding during a power outage, especially one caused by a storm with heavy rainfall.
• Protect your plumbing. Purchase non-toxic antifreeze to pour down plumbing fixtures during an outage. This will help prevent the drainpipes from freezing. Wrap exposed pipes in towels and let the faucets drip to keep water circulating.
A lengthy power outage may require you to evacuate your home. Before you leave, turn off the main circuit breaker, close the water main and drain your plumbing system.
Mother’s Day around the world
Every country has its own Mother’s Day traditions. Here are a few ways this occasion is celebrated around the world.
Germany
The second Sunday in May is considered a day of rest for moms across the country. It’s also an opportunity for children to spoil their mothers. The day usually begins with a tasty breakfast and flowers, followed by a family walk. Mother’s Day in Germany typically ends with a hearty meal.
England
In the U.K., the fourth Sunday of Lent, which is usually in mid-March, is known as Mothering Sunday. Originally, it was a day for servants to take off and spend with their families. Now, it’s customary for sons to give their mom flowers and for daughters to bake a cake made of dried fruits and almond paste.
Brazil
On the second Sunday in May, Brazilian children celebrate Mother’s Day by putting on a show for their mom. After attending mass, extended families gather for a big barbecue to mark the occasion.
Ethiopia
Rather than landing on a fixed date, Mother’s Day takes place at the end of the rainy season in the fall. The festivities begin with a traditional dish prepared by the children while their mothers relax. Singing and dancing are highlights of the celebration, which lasts three days.
Though traditions vary, one thing is universal: Mother’s Day is an opportunity for people to celebrate the most important woman in their life.
What is square-foot gardening?
Square-foot gardening is a way of growing small but highly productive vegetable gardens. This method is especially good for people who are new to gardening or who have limited outdoor space.
Square-foot gardens are usually grown in raised beds (typically four square feet) that are divided into grids of one square foot. Anywhere from one to 16 plants can grow in each small square, depending on the mature size of each vegetable.
This compact layout allows gardeners to reach all of their plants easily. And because they’re often raised above the ground, few weeds grow, making these gardens easier to maintain than traditional ones.
What you plant depends on you. Some vegetables that do well in square-foot gardens include tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, onions, lettuce, herbs and many more.
