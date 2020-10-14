3 ways to go grey

Are you ready to stop dyeing your hair and embrace your natural look? If so, here are three ways you can transition to grey hair.

1. Cut it off

While this option isn’t for everyone, it’s certainly the fastest way to make the switch. Let your roots grow out at least three centimeters and consult your hairdresser before you make the change to ensure a cropped cut will suit you.

2. Get highlights



This is a good option if you have light hair, as highlights can seamlessly blend the dyed ends with your natural roots. While this allows you to maintain your length, it should be noted that grey hair tends to look more youthful when worn short.

3. Keep it camouflaged

Touch-up products allow you to conceal grey roots, which you can do until they grow out to the desired length. Keep in mind that this option requires frequent maintenance as these concealers wash out easily and must be regularly reapplied.

Finally, to prevent your grey hair from looking dull or yellow, opt for hydrating products specifically designed for grey hair such as blue or purple shampoo.