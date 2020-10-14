Home
3 ways to go grey
Are you ready to stop dyeing your hair and embrace your natural look? If so, here are three ways you can transition to grey hair.
1. Cut it off
While this option isn’t for everyone, it’s certainly the fastest way to make the switch. Let your roots grow out at least three centimeters and consult your hairdresser before you make the change to ensure a cropped cut will suit you.
2. Get highlights
3. Keep it camouflaged
Touch-up products allow you to conceal grey roots, which you can do until they grow out to the desired length. Keep in mind that this option requires frequent maintenance as these concealers wash out easily and must be regularly reapplied.
Finally, to prevent your grey hair from looking dull or yellow, opt for hydrating products specifically designed for grey hair such as blue or purple shampoo.
4 purr-fectly fun toys for cats
Whether you want to encourage your cats to get more exercise or simply keep them occupied, here are four toys they’re sure to love.
1. Treat dispenser
A ball filled with kitty snacks can help keep cats entertained and active. This is a great toy if your feline friends need to lose some weight as they’ll have to exert energy to free the treats.
2. Cardboard box
3. Laser pointer
This simple device can keep cats entertained for hours. Your ferocious hunters will get plenty of exercise stalking the dot of light around the floor, over furniture, and along the walls.
4. Tunnel
Since cats love to be stealthy, buy them a pop-up tunnel to crawl through or simply tape a bunch of narrow boxes together.
In addition to these options, your local pet store will have an array of affordable cat toys such as a ball with a bell, a vibrating mouse, or a feathered tube. Any of these can make great toys for your cats.
3 ways to display your wine bottles
If you want to display your wine collection, here are three simple ways to showcase your bottles.
1. On a bar cart
Opt for one made of reclaimed wood or with an industrial metal frame. Layout an assortment of bottles and glasses to create a look that’s as stylish as it is functional. Make sure your cart is on wheels so you can entertain in any room in your home.
2. In a hutch
3. On a mounted rack
From simple metal pegs to elaborate wood shelving, you can display your wine collection by hanging it from a wall-mounted rack. You can choose either a vertical or horizontal model and select a style that suits your decor.
Keep in mind that the ideal temperature for storing all wines, red or white, is around 45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, it’s best to keep bottles out of direct sunlight.
How to winterize your home’s interior
To ensure your house is safe, warm, and energy-efficient all winter, there are several maintenance tasks you should complete in the fall. Here’s what you’ll need to do.
Heating system
Use a vacuum to clean the electric baseboards or wall vents, and make sure furniture and curtains are at least four inches away from these heat sources. Remember to test your system before the temperature drops. If necessary, get it inspected and cleaned by a professional.
Doors and windows
Detectors
Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors work. Hold down the test button until the alarm goes off. Change the batteries if necessary and make sure you have extras on hand.
Sump pump
Confirm that your sump pump is working by slowly pouring water into the pit. The pump should immediately turn on and start draining the pit.
Ventilation system
Clean your air exchanger filters and make sure the system is working properly. Remove the grates and vacuum out the ducts.
Air conditioner
If you have a central air conditioning system, cover the outdoor unit with a weather-proof tarp. Alternatively, remove the window unit or put away your portable AC.
Humidifier
Clean your portable unit or the humidifier that’s integrated into your central heating system.
Stove
Replace the filter in your range hood vent.
To ensure you don’t forget a step, create a checklist, and post it on your fridge or bulletin board.
5 tips for a thriving aquarium
Aquariums house delicate ecosystems. Before you fill your tank with various aquatic critters, here are five tips to ensure you create a hospitable environment.
1. Choose compatible species
Not all fish sold at your local pet store can co-exist peacefully. Some species are aggressive and might eat your other fish. In addition, you should find out which species have similar habitat and dietary needs before you make your selection.
2. Avoid overpopulation
3. Test the water often
Even if the water in the tank is clear, it might not be a safe environment for your fish. Be sure to purchase a testing kit so you can regularly check the water’s ammonia, nitrate, nitrite, and pH levels. Add chemicals or freshwater as needed to maintain a healthy aquarium.
4. Refrain from overfeeding
While you might enjoy treating your pets with snacks, giving your fish too much food is detrimental to their health. Overfeeding leads to an accumulation of uneaten food and fish waste that can create a deadly chemical imbalance in the water, not to mention a dirtier tank.
5. Clean the tank regularly
Use a siphon to vacuum up the debris that settles at the bottom of the aquarium. Remove the various decorations and give them a thorough scrub. Remember to clean the inside walls and the filter as well. Once a month, replace a quarter of the water with dechlorinated water that’s the same temperature.
All of these steps are essential to proper aquarium maintenance. The reward is a beautiful, thriving aquatic environment.
4 fire-safety measures to implement at home
A fire can spread rapidly through your home, leaving you with just a few minutes to safely evacuate. This means every member of your household needs to be prepared to act quickly in an emergency. If you haven’t done so already, here are four things you should do to protect your family.
1. Install an alarm system
You should have at least one smoke alarm and one carbon monoxide detector on each floor of your home, as well as near the bedrooms. Regularly make sure they function by holding down the test button until the alarm goes off. Always keep extra batteries in the house.
2. Buy a portable extinguisher
3. Create an evacuation plan
Draw a floor plan of your home that clearly identifies possible exits, escape routes, and a meeting point. This diagram should also note the location of fire extinguishers and alarms around the house. Conduct a fire drill at least once a year to ensure everyone can evacuate your home within three minutes.
4. Keep exits clear
Exits should be free of obstructions at all times. In the winter, make sure snow is promptly cleared away from doors and ground-floor windows, and that none of these exits are frozen shut. Additionally, make sure furniture and other objects don’t block escape routes.
These simple steps can help keep you and your family safe in the event of a fire.
Apple orchards: a top pick for family fun
Apple picking is the quintessential fall activity. From climbing ladders to browsing stalls packed with seasonal goods, there’s fun to be had at any age. Simply grab a basket and start picking. Here are a few apple varieties to look for at your local orchard:
• Cortland
• Empire
• Gala
• Lobo
• McIntosh
• Melba
• Paula red
• Spartan
As you stroll among the trees, take some time to fill your lungs with the fresh country air. Remember to pack a camera, or make sure your cell phone is charged, so you can capture the precious moments you share with family and friends.
Apple everything
There’s no shortage of ways to enjoy freshly picked apples. Before you leave, remember to stop in at the orchard’s market for a selection of specialty products including apple sauce, cider, donuts, and vinegar. Alternatively, you can bring your harvest home for an afternoon of baking pies, crumbles, and tarts.
