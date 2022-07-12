3 ways to have fun with soap bubbles

Are you looking for a way to make soap bubbles even more fun? Here are three things to try this summer.

1. Infinity serpents

Ask an adult to help you cut the bottom off a plastic water or soda bottle. Put a stocking on the bottle to cover the hole. Secure it with a rubber band and tape. Then, dip the stocking-covered bottom into soapy water. When you blow into the neck of the bottle, you’ll make bubbles shaped like long snakes. Just be careful not to inhale so you don’t swallow the soap.

2. Exploded art

Pour soapy water into several containers and add different food coloring shades to each. Blow bubbles onto a large sheet of paper. As the bubbles burst, they’ll leave unique and colorful patterns. Hang your artwork on the fridge or use the paper for gift wrap and other crafts.

3. Friendly competition

Hold a contest with your siblings or friends to see who can make the biggest bubble. You can also try creating a track on a piece of cardboard to see who can make their bubble go the farthest without bursting.

Blowing bubbles is a simple activity that can provide hours of fun!

If you want to make extra-large bubbles, pass a rope through two straws to create a square form. Blow soapy water through this form and watch what happens!