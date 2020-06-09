3 ways to keep birds out of your garden

While birdwatching can be an enjoyable hobby, you probably don’t want to see the plants in your yard get eaten by local wildlife. Here are three ways to keep birds out of your garden.

1. Use aluminum foil

Most birds dislike the texture and sound of aluminum foil under their feet. Tie strips of it to the branches of your fruit trees and any other plants you want to protect.

2. Make a scarecrow



These figures are as effective in a residential garden as they are in a cornfield. You can make your own or buy one pre-made. A metal scarecrow in the shape of a cat or owl can double as decoration. Some even have glowing eyes to further deter birds.

3. Install ultrasonic repellents

These devices emit a constant, high-frequency sound that’s imperceptible to humans but can be disorienting to birds. The noise will encourage them to stay clear of your garden. Since the sound doesn’t travel far, you may need more than one to protect a large area.

Alternatively, you can cover your plants with mesh-wire cages that birds can’t get through. The practicality of this approach will depend on the size and number of plants you want to safeguard.