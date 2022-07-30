Food
3 ways to make homemade ice cream
There are many ways to make delicious homemade ice cream. Here are three easy methods for making this delicious dessert.
1. In an ice cream maker
Combine egg yolks, sugar, milk, and cream in a large bowl. Then, place the mixture in the ice cream maker and turn it on. The machine will cool and mix everything together for about 30 to 45 minutes. After that, the ice cream is ready to eat.
2. In a dish
Use a hand or stand mixer to beat cream, eggs, and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Stir in frozen fruit and condensed milk with a spatula. Then, place the mixture in the freezer in an airtight dish for at least four hours.
3. In bags
You can make ice cream in 10 to 20 minutes with this easy method. Pour heavy cream and vanilla into a small plastic bag. Then, place the small bag into a larger bag containing ice cubes and salt. Vigorously shake the bags until you reach the right consistency.
If you’re craving ice cream but don’t have time to make it yourself, visit a local ice cream shop or creamery.
If you want to make vegan ice cream, you can replace the dairy products with coconut or soy milk, coconut butter, coconut oil, or soy cream.
Vegan poke bowl
This poke bowl is packed with tasty and nutritious ingredients and makes the perfect healthy summer treat.
Ingredients
Servings: 4
• 2 sweet potatoes, diced
• 2 cups baby spinach
• 4 cups quinoa, cooked and cooled
• 20 cherry tomatoes, cut in half or quarters
• 2 cups arugula
• 1 can chickpeas, drained
• 2 ripe avocados
• 1 tablespoon white sesame seeds
• 1 tablespoon black sesame seeds
• 1/2 cup maple syrup
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1/4 cup soy sauce
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 1 tablespoon sriracha sauce (optional)
Directions
1. 1Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet with a little bit of olive oil and bake for 30 minutes or until tender. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Place the baby spinach in the bottom of four serving bowls. Arrange the quinoa, cherry tomatoes, cooked sweet potatoes, arugula, and chickpeas in separate sections. Set aside in a cool place.
4. Cut the avocados in half length¬wise. Remove the pit and skin. Place one avocado half on a cutting board. Cut into thin slices crosswise, taking care to maintain the shape. Using your hands, fan out the slices. Make sure to keep them stuck together to create a straight line. Take one end́ of the line and roll it over itself until it becomes an avocado flower. Repeat with the other halves.
5. Gently lift each avocado flower and place one in the middle of each bowl. Sprinkle a quarter of the white and black sesame seeds over each bowl.
6. Combine the maple syrup, olive oil, and soy sauce in a separate bowl. Pour a quarter of the sauce over each bowl or serve separately.
Do you like spice? Give your recipe a kick by coating the chickpeas in sriracha.
6 ways to enjoy watermelon
Watermelon is a classic summer fruit. Here are six ways to enjoy this refreshing, juicy, and tasty treat.
1. In a salad. Toss together cubed watermelon with a salty cheese like halloumi, feta, or parmesan. You can include other tasty ingredients, such as tomatoes, olives, and leafy greens like baby spinach.
2. In soup. Create a refreshing cold soup by combining watermelon and basil in a blender.
3. In cocktails. Stir together watermelon juice and your favorite alcohol. Sparkling wine is a great choice! You can also try adding melon ice cubes to a summer cocktail.
4. As a popsicle. Blend together watermelon, sugar, and lemon or lime juice. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds for an irresistible snack.
5. In a slushie. It’s easy to make homemade slushies. Simply combine watermelon and other fruits like raspberries and strawberries with a small amount of sugar, a few mint leaves, and crushed ice in your blender.
6. In a muffin. The flesh and juice of watermelons are excellent for creating moist muffins. Complete the recipe with dried cherries or raisins, chocolate chips, or your other favorite ingredients.
Visit your local grocery store or farmers’ market to find the perfect watermelon for your recipes.
Indulge in summer street food
Many food trucks and family-run restaurants offer a variety of dishes and drinks that can be enjoyed on the go. Here are a few tips for enjoying local street food this summer.
Broaden your horizons
Step outside your comfort zone and sample a variety of trendy street foods like sandwiches, salads, hot dogs, kebabs, crepes, tacos, fish and chips, and hamburgers. No matter where you go, street food allows you to enjoy a wide variety of sweet, salty, and spicy delights.
Explore new places
Use apps and websites to find food trucks and small restaurants offering unique street food near you. You can also research outdoor events that gather several popular food trucks in one place. Additionally, find out if your favorite brick-and-mortar restaurant has a food truck. This way, you can enjoy their dishes in new and exciting places.
Organize an event
Instead of trying to track down food trucks and small restaurants offering street food in your neighborhood, hire a food truck for a private function, such as a birthday or wedding. Your guests will be thrilled to try something new.
Enjoy the simplicity and authenticity of street food this summer!
No time, no problem: Stir-together five bean salad
Crisp, cold, sweet, and sour, this easy five-bean salad is a quick side dish that feeds a huge crowd and can mostly be assembled with pantry ingredients.
It’s vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free, which makes it a good choice for diners with varying or unknown dietary needs. The dressing is easy to alter to your preferences — go heavy on the vinegar for a sharper bite or use olive oil for a different flavor. Make it at least one day in advance and let chill overnight so the flavors can mingle and develop.
Ingredients
1 can each green beans, wax beans, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, and cannellini beans
1 medium sweet onion, minced
1 cup celery, chopped small
1 green pepper, diced
For dressing:
About 2 cups apple cider vinegar
About 2 cups of neutral oil
1 tablespoon celery seed
2 teaspoons ground mustard seed
1 to 2 tablespoons white sugar, if desired
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Drain all canned beans. Discard liquid and pour beans into a large bowl. Add chopped vegetables and set aside. In another large bowl, stir together all remaining ingredients and adjust to your preferences.
Once the dressing is ready, stir again and mix with beans. Cover and place in refrigerator overnight to chill. Taste before serving and adjust again as desired.
Use a slotted spoon to serve — the salad will have a lot of dressing. Keeps in the refrigerator for about five days.
Nutrition
Beans can be fairly high in calories but are also very high in fiber and protein.
One cup of kidney beans has 613 calories; 46 grams of fiber; 110 grams of carbs; 43 grams of protein.
One cup of garbanzo (chickpeas) beans has 269 calories; 44.9 grams of carbs; 12.5 grams of dietary fiber; 14.5 grams of protein.
Why do your tastebuds love local fruits and vegetables?
Buying local is an intelligent and eco-responsible gesture that supports the local economy in your region. When the time comes to select your carrots or apples, your tastebuds also have a say. The good news is, they love the delicious produce lovingly cultivated by your local producers.
Unmatched freshness
The secret to tasty fruits and vegetables comes down to when they’re picked. When harvested at the peak of maturity, produce is chockfull of natural sugars and essential nutrients. Local produce is extremely high-quality because it travels quickly from the farm to the market.
Conversely, when imported produce travels long distances, it must be picked early, ripening in the darkness of a warehouse or transport truck to land on your plate in edible condition.
Pure goodness
Local produce doesn’t need to be treated with protective coatings. That means when you sniff a tomato grown in your region, no paraffin or mineral oil comes between you and the sweet scent of the earth. You indulge all your senses when you enjoy the fresh farm-to-table taste.
Moreover, since local products tend to sell quickly, farmers don’t have to worry about transportability when selecting their growing varieties. Instead, they have the freedom to cultivate the fruits and veggies their customers love that have the best taste and texture.
When it comes to fruits and vegetables, supporting local producers is more than a good idea. It’s perfectly delicious!
Caesar pasta salad
If you love salads, you’ll definitely fall in love with this divine twist on a classic.
Ingredients
Servings: 4
Salad
• 1 box (16 ounces) Campanella (or other short pasta of your choice), cooked and drained
• 2 cups romaine lettuce, torn
• 16 cherry tomatoes, halved
• 1 cup store-bought croutons
• 2 chicken breasts, cooked and diced
• 4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, for garnish
Dressing
• 1/4 cup store-bought mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
• 1 clove of garlic, minced
• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. Combine the pasta, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, croutons, and chicken in a large bowl.
2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients.
3. Pour the dressing over the pasta and toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste.
4. Arrange pasta salad in serving bowls and top with grated Parmesan cheese.
