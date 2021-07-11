3 ways to use your garage

Garages are versatile spaces that can serve multiple purposes. Here are a few ways you can use this part of your home.

1. As a workspace

If you plan to use your garage as a workshop, you’ll need plenty of storage. Consider installing shelves along the walls to give yourself enough floor space to work on various projects. In addition, you should invest in a large workbench as well as sturdy hooks that can hold heavy tools.

2. As a storeroom

If your garage will be used to house all your odds and ends, it’s a good idea to invest in a variety of vertical storage solutions including shelves, racks, and pegboards. Just make sure you leave enough space to move around a parked vehicle. In addition, you can install magnetic strips to hold your tools and ceiling hooks to hang bikes and ladders.

3. As a living space

If you don’t have a car, you can turn your garage into a living room, crafting area, rehearsal space, or home gym. Keep in mind that you’ll need to insulate, light, and heat the space.

Before you decide to make upgrades to your garage, it’s a good idea to set a budget. For a complete makeover, consider hiring a professional contractor.