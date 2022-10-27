30 board games to celebrate Halloween

Are you looking for something fun to do with family and friends this Halloween? Here are 30 themed board games to discover — or rediscover.

For kids

Treat your kids (and yourself!) to one of these cooperative or competitive games suitable for young and old.

1. Ghost Blitz

2. Monster Chase

3. Zombie Kidz Evolution

4. Similo: Spookies

5. The Mysterious Forest

6. The Legend of the Wendigo

For atmosphere

Dim the lights and get ready for fun or frightening experience. Which will you choose?

1. Betrayal at House on the Hill

2. Black Stories

3. One Night Ultimate Werewolf

4. One Night Ultimate Vampire

5. Obscurio

6. Mystery House

7. Greenville 1989

8. Mysterium

9. Unlock!

10. Exit: The Game

11. The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow

For casual gamers

Get your teens or friends together and have fun playing one of these accessible and captivating games.

1. Sub Terra

2. The Little Death

3. Ghost Stories

4. Zombie Dice

5. Villainous

6. Mr. Jack

7. Onirim

For experienced gamers

Roll up your sleeves and prepare to challenge yourself with one of these games for seasoned players who aren’t afraid of rulebooks.

1. Mansions of Madness

2. Eldritch Horror

3. Nemesis

4. Zombicide

5. Dead of Winter

6. Tiny Epic Zombies

If you feel like going out, visit a board game café near you to try out some fun, spooky-themed games.