34th Annual Virginia Wine & Craft Festival – May 21, 2022
We’re back! After a nearly three-year hiatus, the 34th Annual Virginia Wine & Craft Festival will return to Downtown Front Royal on Saturday, May 21st, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Join us for a day filled with fun, entertainment, delicious food and of course…. wine tasting.
Featuring wineries from all over Virginia, the Virginia Wine & Craft Festival is sure to have something for everyone’s taste. We’ll also have a variety of Virginia mead and cider on hand! Artists and crafters from all over the east coast along with local merchants will fill Main and Chester Streets in downtown Front Royal, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood or need. Handmade jewelry, painted wine glasses, charcuterie boards, pottery and ceramics, clothing, original paintings, books and artwork, soaps, candles, and much more.
Not to be outdone by the wineries and crafters, there will be an array of delicious food to choose from. Deciding whether to have funnel cakes, crab cake sandwiches, wings, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, or just burgers and dogs may take you the whole day.
Festival goers are encouraged to visit the many unique shops and restaurants along Main Street during the event as well.
The festival gates open at 10am with activities and live entertainment throughout the day. Music fills the air all day during the Virginia Wine and Craft Festival. There will be entertainment for everyone throughout the day at the Gazebo: The Jump Town Band, a high energy dance band specializing classic funk, contemporary blues, R&B, and soul music will perform from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. The ultimate cover band Mandatory Fun will keep the afternoon rocking with covers from all your favorite decades between 2:30 – 5:30 pm. Plus, Front Royal’s own Ryan Jewel will be performing live at the Virginia Beer Museum, 3 – 6 pm. You never know what sort of strolling entertainment you might stumble upon along the festival route.
Festival admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the gate for those who wish to wine taste or purchase glasses or bottles of wine. There is no general admission fee. Advance tickets can be purchased on our website at www.wineandcraftfestival.com or in person at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 201 E. 2nd Street, Front Royal, VA.
Come to Front Royal-Warren County for the Wine & Craft Festival but stay an extra day to enjoy all this beautiful area has to offer. With five golf courses, museums, a theatre and the Skyline Caverns you can certainly relax; Shenandoah River State Park, Shenandoah National Park and the George Washington National Forest offer perfect opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy canoeing, hiking, fishing and camping. So, whether you like to take it easy or stay on the move, Front Royal-Warren County is the perfect destination. Visit www.discoverfrontroyal.com for more information.
Special Thanks to our Presenting Sponsor: Lindsay Chevrolet.
Thanks to our Chamber sponsors: Warren Memorial Hospital, Shotton Design, Noble & Noble Financial Services, 99.3 The Fox, Q102, KISS FM 98.3, Aire Serv of the Shenandoah Valley, The River 95.3 FM, County of Warren, Front Royal Premier Copiers and Northern Virginia Daily.
The Virginia Wine & Craft Festival is an event of the Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce.
For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 540-635-3185, facebook.com/vawineandcraft or visit our website www.wineandcraftfestival.com or follow us on twitter @VAWineCraft.
Warren Coalition hosts 2nd annual Rock & Stroll
National Prevention Week is May 1-7, and to help promote healthy choices, the Warren Coalition and Northwestern Prevention Collaborative are hosting a fun-filled event: Rock & Stroll!
This free event will take place on Tuesday, May 10th, from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Warren County High School. Families will “stroll” through the available stations, which will feature a variety of games and activities for children aged 4-13. In addition to a dose of fun, each station will impart a lesson on healthy living, such as drinking enough water to stay healthy.
A free dinner, including a hamburger, vegetables, and fruit, will be provided to each Rock & Stroll participant at the end of the event.
Some of last year’s favorite stations are back, including the Pitch Burst and the Obstacle Course. The Pitch Burst machine features a target (similar to a dunking booth) and a basket with a large water balloon. When the target is hit, the balloon dumps water onto the “volunteer” in the chair. The accompanying lesson is that it demonstrates what can happen when we hold too much in and our emotions “burst.” The obstacle course—which this year has been upgraded to a large, inflatable one—is designed to teach resilience even when life throws obstacles our way.
Other popular stations returning from last year include exercising, ring toss, and the balloon stomp. New activities will include four-square dodgeball tournament and a much-anticipated “healthy stroll,” which will be run like a cake walk, but with prizes instead of treats being given to the winners.
For more information, visit warrencoalition.org/rock-and-stroll. For questions or to volunteer for this event, contact Ryan Cubbage at Ryan@WarrenCoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 29th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 29:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- “Jurassic World: Dominion”
“Dollars for Diapers” event at Schewels Home
Schewels Home, a family-owned furniture store with 50 locations across Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina, is wrapping up their annual mattress sale that benefits The Salvation Army in our community with a diaper drive. A portion of every mattress sold during their “Second Annual Dollars for Diapers Mattress Savings Event” generates funds for diapers and other infant care items to be distributed by The Salvation Army of Front Royal. On April 30, 2022, from 10 AM to 5 PM, Schewels is collecting donations of diapers and infant care items in their store locations.
“The Salvation Army supports families in so many ways, and Schewels Home wants to support families through this program to provide the local Salvation Army with diapers and infant care items to ease families’ burdens and ensure their infants are safe and healthy,” said Schewels’ owner, Jack Schewel.
Throughout the year, Salvation Army helps families and individuals with food, rental, and utility assistance in Warren, Page, and Rappahannock Counties. “Having an increased supply of diapers and infant care items will be a blessing to those with young children,” said Captain Ann Hawk with The Salvation Army of Front Royal. “If you had to choose between feeding your family or buying diapers, could you choose? Something as simple as a fresh and clean bottom can help babies and their families rise to the top.”
Community members can make a donation at Schewels Home at 125 E. Main Street in Front Royal or 1460 U.S. Hwy. 211 West, Suite C in Luray, or learn more about the work that The Salvation Army of Front Royal does throughout the year on their website at www.salvationarmypotomac.org/frontroyal.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” in The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.
About Schewels Home
Founded in 1897, Schewels Home is one of the oldest furniture retailers in the United States. It all started when our ancestor, Elias Schewel, began peddling chairs door to door in Lynchburg, Virginia. Elias expanded his business by allowing his customers to pay back over time, and by serving all members of the community regardless of their race or religion. Currently, Schewels Home is owned and operated by Marc and Jack Schewel, the fourth generation of the family, and Matt Schewel, the fifth generation.
Skyline HS vs Warren County HS baseball alumni this Saturday at Bing!
Safe At Home – the Logan Series:
Join us on April 30th, from 4pm to 8pm, at Bing Stadium! This series will benefit the Logan Maiatico Foundation. Watch this video and meet the Skyline High School Baseball Captains as they invite you to join us on Saturday at this first Safe At Home series! Three exciting games will be played. Alumni (Skyline vs Warren County) game is going to be INTENSE!!
Why Safe At Home? Listen to Samantha Barber, founder of Reaching Out Now, explain the heart behind “Safe At Home.” Our community needs to come together as ONE to help our children feel SAFE AT HOME. Tickets sold at the event for $5.00. Ages 13 and under FREE.
Event link: Facebook
Saturday April 30th is Drug Take-Back Day in Front Royal
On Saturday, April 30, 2022, representatives with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Valley Health will be at 120 N. Commerce Avenue in Front Royal to collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs as part of the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted. DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed. The collection site hours will be from 10 am. to 2 pm.
“DEA is committed to making communities safer and healthier and the bi-annual Drug Take-Back Day is a prime example of this,” said Lt. Robbie Seal, Community Liaison for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. We encourage everyone to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.”
Drug overdose deaths are up 16 percent in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day. According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.
For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed—that too often become a gateway to addiction. Working in close partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception. These efforts are directly in line with DEA’s priority to combat the overdose epidemic in the United States.
A location finder and partner toolbox are also available at www.DEATakeBack.com for easy reference to April 30 collection sites throughout the region.
HSWC moves 2022 Kia Pet Adoption event date
The Humane Society of Warren County announced that they were awarded a 2022 Kia Pet adoption grant in the amount of $1,500 to host a fee-reduced adoption event. The event will be held at the shelter on Friday, May 27, 2022, with all cat and kitten adoption fees at just $25 and all dogs 6+ months of age at $50. The goal is to adopt 20 animals throughout the event and help us clear space within the shelter to save more lives! The grant funds, sponsored by the Petfinder Foundation, help to cover the difference in our adoption fees which are normally $140 for dogs and $85 for cats.
HSWC currently has 50 underage kittens in foster care who aren’t quite ready for adoption, hence the reason for the date change which was originally scheduled for Friday, May 6, 2022. Not all of the kittens will be available on the 5/27/22, but a number of them will be.
Foster families are vital to our operations, especially this time of year – “kitten season”! In 2021, HSWC took in more than 500 felines with nearly 200 of those being 5 months or younger. 88 of the kittens were un-weaned kittens that were in foster care until they were old enough and healthy enough for adoption!
For more information on how you can become a foster family for the HSWC, please visit our website at humanesocietywarrencounty.com or call the shelter at 540-635-4734.
The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.
