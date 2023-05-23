Opinion
35th annual Virginia Wine & Craft Festival shines bright thanks to community’s unwavering support: Chamber of Commerce Director extends gratitude
I’d like to extend a huge THANK YOU to everyone involved in making the 35th Annual Virginia Wine & Craft Festival a huge success.
To the event committee who spent countless hours planning and organizing the festival, your efforts have not gone unnoticed, all of you did a remarkable job.
To the volunteers who helped get everyone set up, sold tickets, and helped to make sure the day went smoothly, we couldn’t do it without each of you!
To the staff of the Town of Front Royal who blocked off streets, cleared parking lots, picked up trash, made sure the electricity was working, and a million other things, you are rock stars, your efforts are so appreciated.
To our vendors, musicians, and wineries, you make this event possible. Thank you for sharing your talents and specialties with us.
To our merchants and residents downtown, our downtown area is among the most beautiful anywhere. Thank you for sharing it with us and for having patience during large events such as this.
To our community, thank you for supporting the event and for showing up.
There is a lot of time and effort that goes into planning and pulling off events the size of the Wine & Craft Festival. In fact, planning for next year has already begun. We’re always open to hearing your thoughts and ideas for future events.
Again, thank you, everyone. What a wonderful place to live.
All the best,
Niki Foster, President
Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce
Opinion
Beyond politics and ideologies: The universal language of hugs
I’m a hugger. I am not ashamed to be a hugger. Hugging is good for my soul. It’s touching, heart-to-heart. You should be a hugger, too. I want everyone to be a hugger.
What is it about a hug, you ask? I say a hug is sincerity. A hug melts the safe space of two into one. A hug is consequential. Hugs talk. They say I like you (Not a perfunctory hug but the real thing.) There’s nothing better.
Keep in mind that pecks on the cheek are not hugs. I call them obligations. Hugs are more than barely touching. They are substantial contact, often cheek firmly pressed against the cheek. A hug says I mean it. If you’re going to hug, hug. Go big.
You can’t really hug someone and be angry at them at the same time. Hugging prevents conflict and settles disputes. Best of all, hugging heals old wounds. As such, hugs have medicinal properties. They’re magic.
Hugs are apolitical and cross party lines and ideology effortlessly, taking the edge off extremist views with civility sandpaper. Very important: Never force or fake a hug. The tentative nature of pretending to hug telegraphs an ulterior agenda. It’s a sin. Real hugs have no reason.
For many, hugging does not come naturally. They have to be taught, which is why novice huggers are often awkward on their first few tries because they haven’t learned that hugs are sexless.
Practice hugging with a solid friend to help you adjust. Rehearsal provides an opportunity for even more hugs, more caring, and more love for the humanity in each of us. Hugs are exercise. (Show me a hug that you can do while sitting down.) Standing up to hug someone is good for the legs. Hugs are great, aren’t they?
Though hugs appear physical in nature, they are 100% purely spiritual. The after-effects from a good hug linger, timelessly. It’s been said some hugs are still fresh 30 and 40 years later, endlessly echoing in sweet harmony.
A hug imparts a sense of belonging, bringing people together, a social event because you can’t hug yourself. As such, hugging will draw out any die-hard hermit or loner. None of us has to be lonely as long as we have one hug left. And, please, don’t wait until it may be too late. If you owe someone a hug, pay them now. The benefits of hugging are cumulative and expansive. You get out of hugging way more than you put in.
So, that’s my take on hugging. I hereby proclaim every month with an “R” in it “National Hug Month,” and those without an “R” as well.
By Jay Buckner
Front Royal
Opinion
Summer Madness
In an ode to Kool and the Gang, the Fresh Prince wrote these lyrics in a 1999 song entitled, ‘Summertime.’ “Time to unwind, put your car on cruise, and sit back because this is summertime.” This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend and the official kickoff for “Summer ’23.” That’s right. Schools out, it’s party time, Battalion style! Yes, you can practically taste the excitement in the air.
As you recall, each of the 4 seasons is blessed with 90 days, and each arrives with its respective climate and accommodating holidays. Next up is summer. It starts in about 5 days, and the advance guard climate has already swept through, inoculating us to 80-degree temps with the accompanying humidity. By this time, though, most of us have already dusted off the shorts and sandals and have our summer game face on. We’re just waiting on the weekend to make it official.
Before we start partying, allow me a moment of patriotic nostalgia. It’s part of being an American to always know the reason for the holiday. I was recently asked about the difference in Memorial Day and Veterans Day, as both share the same themes. Short answer, Memorial Day arrives first and commemorates the fallen soldiers who gave their lives for our country. Veterans Day is in November and salutes the veterans that served in the military. Either way, always take a moment to raise a glass to the veterans during the holidays.
Memorial Day is always the last Monday in May, but we’re going to get this season rocking a few days earlier on Friday and roll through a 4-day weekend of watching war movies and enjoying ourselves out on the boat, grilling meats, and hanging with family and friends. By the time Monday gets here – we’re already 4 days into summer.
This coming weekend kicks off a six-week party fest of vacationing and fun that flows right into two other national holidays, all nicely bunched up – for effect. Three weeks after Memorial Day, we kick back and commemorate Juneteenth, and 3 weeks later, we launch the fireworks on Independence Day on the 4th of July. It’s good to be an American. Three back-to-back power holidays over a 6-week stretch. Gotta love it. After that, we take a couple of months to recover until we officially culminate the summer on Labor Day – the first week of September. But don’t despair. There’s no letdown. Fall ushers in 3 months of football season, replete with a myriad of other holidays and festivals. You simply wear additional clothes during that season. But that is what makes summer so unique. It’s simply too hot for clothes.
Opinion
Championing Community Values: Ensuring child-friendly environment at the Samuels Library
Isn’t it just like a Democrat to begin a rant by name-calling while demonstrating his ignorance of the Constitution? According to the Democrat spokesperson, those interested in clearing deviant sexual porn from the children’s section of the Front Royal Library are “a small fringe of homophobic individuals” who are “jettisoning the guarantees of the First Amendment” to “marginalize their neighbors.”
Perhaps if he or his neighbors want their children groomed with unnatural sexual porn, they could buy it themselves and not expect the normal taxpayers to pay for it. The rest of us expect the Library to reflect community standards.
Thomas L. McFadden, Sr.
Front Royal
Opinion
Pornographic books in Samuels Library in kids section
I’m not here to tell you what to do, and you’re not here to tell me what to do. But in Front Royal and Warren County, our community consensus centers around traditional values. What is happening in Samuels Library is totally age-inappropriate. There’s no place in a Warren County library for pornography in the children’s section. If you want to use your private money to educate your children in the privacy of your own home in whatever way you want, no one opposes you. That said, Samuels Library is a public space, and the tax-paying citizens of Warren County don’t want their money going to a porn slush fund for kids.
One book, “This is why they Hate Us” by Aaron Aceves, which is currently available in the Young Adults section of the library, includes a graphic description of a male minor providing oral sex to another male minor (p. 239-40):
Instead of hitting me, he gently releases my hands and kneels in front of me, not letting go of my eyes for a second. Then he reaches for my zipper. Oh, God, this is happening. I help him lower my pants and underwear until they’re around my ankles. Then he puts his mouth on me.
It’s evident within the first two seconds that not only has he done this before, he’s a f***ing [not censored in original] pro. This can’t be real. How is this happening? How am I this lucky?
It goes on, but you get the picture.
Not wanting books like this to be purchased and stocked by the Samuels Library is not a matter of “book banning” – it’s an issue of not wanting tax dollars going towards a pornography slush fund for children. 80-90% of the Samuels Library budget comes from our Warren County tax dollars. Our hard-earned money is being taken by the county and being forked over to a library that purchases porn about children for children.
I met with the Samuels Library Director and members of the library board and asked them what they thought about this content being available in the kid’s section. I even read this passage out loud to them to gauge their response. Their view was and is that it should be available to kids in the library at any time. The one caveat they add is that children should only read it “with a parent’s permission.”
This argument deliberately obscures the library’s own policies. The library lets children check out whatever books they want, whenever they want. They never require a parent’s permission first. And in fact, the library argues that it would be a violation of the child’s First Amendment rights to ask her parent’s permission before she checks out a book.
If you want to educate your children in the privacy of your own home in the way you find most appropriate, that’s your choice. No one in Warren County will stop you. But that’s not how we want our tax dollars to be spent on our community library.
Isaac Easton
Front Royal
Opinion
Book Banning
Recent news of efforts to ban mostly LGBTQ-themed books at Samuel’s Public Library in Front Royal highlights how comfortable a small fringe of homophobic individuals are with jettisoning the guarantees of the First Amendment to satisfy an agenda to marginalize their neighbors.
As a member of the LGBTQ community, I know how important it is for children and the adults raising them to see their families reflected in the collection of their local, publicly funded library. As
a chair for the Warren County Democratic Committee, I know that our community has many people who believe that the First Amendment is sacred.
For those not following the story or getting it in drips, dribbles, and half-truths, know that the library policy is to ensure that their collection reflects the diversity of the community and that they are following established protocols to meet requests for reconsideration fairly. They also will kindly help any parent to find materials suitable for their kids.
You may hear that there are materials in the young adult section that have explicit passages. The young adult category covers the ages of 12-18, so obviously, there are themes that are appropriate for someone old enough to serve in the military but that are absolutely too mature for a kid hardly out of elementary school. It is the responsibility of the parent or guardian to monitor and approve what their kids are reading.
If I could offer some advice to my neighbors and friends, it would be never to let anyone try to convince you that only some stories have a right to be told. If I could advise our elected officials, I
would suggest that your constituents need you to be brave enough to say that the freedoms of the First Amendment are more important than cosseting the fears of an ill-informed and xenophobic few.
Political affiliation aside, most people cherish their library and respect the right for people to pick and choose what works for them, knowing other choices may have value for other families. To the
leaders of the religious community behind this effort, you would be improved to set an example of how to live peacefully within a pluralistic society that does not always see things as you do.
To the staff and volunteers at Samuel’s Library – and at all public libraries – I say simply thank you.
You should be proud to provide a wealth of materials that reflect the diversity, curiosity, and hunger for knowledge and pleasure that animates the human spirit.
Paul Miller
Front Royal, VA
Opinion
Commentary: Virginia’s Langley-Eustis base shares toxic PFAS legacy similar to NC’s Camp Lejeune
Almost 90,000 Virginian veterans who served at Camp Lejeune may have been affected by the base’s toxins, and “forever chemicals” are a lasting environmental hazard for thousands of veterans residing near Langley-Eustis in Hampton Roads.
For nearly a century, countless service members have been inadvertently placed in harm’s way due to the U.S. military’s negligent use and disposal of chemical hazards on or near its installations. In instances such as North Carolina’s infamous Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base, contamination occurred unabated for over three decades.
Between 1953 and 1987, nearly 1 million troops and their families were housed on Camp Lejeune’s premises. Throughout this period, they were unintentionally exposed to severe health hazards and carcinogens that leached into the base’s drinking water sources, including halogenated hydrocarbons, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, vinyl chloride, and benzene.
Although the base was deemed a Superfund site in 1989, later analysis revealed the presence of vast amounts of per/poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
Also referred to as “forever chemicals” due to their strong synthetic structures that prevent natural decomposition, PFAS (in particular, the variants PFOA and PFOS) were the primary ingredient in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), a type of firefighting solution used by the military since the 1970s for training purposes and battling difficult fuel fires. In Virginia, AFFF was employed for decades on air force bases like Langley and former military installations like Eustis.
However, despite their formidable benefits, PFAS also represent an insidious and enduring toxic hazard; chronic exposure to PFAS is linked to lower birth weights, decreased vaccine response in children, higher cholesterol, thyroid issues, and several cancers. The interim updated health advisories for PFOA and PFOS are 0.004 ppt and 0.02 ppt (parts per trillion), respectively, replacing the former advisories of 70 ppt set for both compounds in 2016.
Around the same time, “forever chemicals” were detected at Camp Lejeune in staggering amounts (179,348 ppt), similar testing was underway in the Old Dominion. Though Langley and Eustis were joined in 2010, the legacy use of AFFF on both bases led to widely differing outcomes. While PFAS amounts on Eustis’s premises topped out at 77,600 ppt, quantities at Langley were magnitudes higher, registering maximum concentrations of 2,225,000 ppt.
Unlike exposure to Camp Lejeune’s toxins, which the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) connected eight diseases to as presumptive conditions in 2017, illnesses resulting from PFAS exposure aren’t afforded the same status and are critically overlooked as genuine long-term threats. Moreover, even with significant legislative efforts to improve veterans’ access to health benefits, over a third of Camp Lejeune disability claims are wrongly rejected due to the VA’s convoluted bureaucracy and underprepared staff.
87,571 Virginian veterans who served at Camp Lejeune may have been affected by the base’s toxins, and yet, over 80% of the claims filed in the state from 2011 through 2019 were outright rejected. Additionally, PFAS’ persistence makes them a lasting environmental hazard for thousands of veterans residing in Langley-Eustis’ neighboring communities of Hampton and Newport News, where 19,227 and 19,771 former service members reside, respectively. This problem is only compounded by the local VA’s reluctance to share any information regarding its outreach efforts concerning “forever chemicals.”
The signing of the Honoring Our PACT Act in August 2022 promised to solve an extensive range of toxic exposure issues, providing affected veterans and relatives better access to disability benefits and compensation from the VA. Despite its largely positive reception, experts have noted that the bill warrants several amendments and improvements.
While former Camp Lejeune residents can once again file lawsuits seeking compensation for toxic exposure, they’re afforded only a brief two-year period after the bill’s adoption to initiate legal action, meaning the window of opportunity to do so effectively ends in August 2024. Furthermore, thousands of veterans whose claims were previously rejected will be required to repeat the grueling filing process all over again.
Even though the PACT Act affords presumptive exposure status to 23 new illnesses, PFAS-related conditions like prostate and thyroid cancer aren’t included; as such, veterans will have to demonstrate their disease’s service connection. Moreover, the proposal to create a PFAS registry managed by the VA wasn’t adopted into the bill’s final form.
Mending the PACT Act’s lack of provisions and coverage would allow Camp Lejeune victims to seek justice beyond the current restrictive timeframe, lessening the burdens caused by debilitating diseases.
Moving forward, federal lawmakers should also consider expanding the list of presumptive conditions to account for the risks posed by “forever chemicals” and establish the PFAS registry proposed in the bill’s initial draft. Concurrently, the Department of Defense should speed up critical PFAS cleanup efforts mandated under the National Defense Authorization Act, as no such actions have started yet on bases with severe contamination, like Langley-Eustis.
Jonathan Sharp is Chief Financial Officer at the Birmingham, Alabama-based Environmental Litigation Group, PC, a law firm specializing in toxic exposure cases.
Jonathan Sharp
Guest Column, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.