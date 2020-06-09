3D tiles: add texture and interest to your home

Offered in a variety of colors, patterns, and textures, 3D tiles are sure to add visual interest to your home. If you’re unfamiliar with this product, here’s what you should know.

Location

3D tiles can be installed in almost any room. Since they’re waterproof, these tiles are ideal in areas that are prone to dampness like bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms.

In particular, shiny and pale 3D tiles capture and reflect light in a way that flat ones can’t. This makes them a great choice for small spaces and rooms that don’t get much natural light.

Materials

3D tiles are made from the same types of materials as flat tiles. Some options are:

• Granite

• Marble

• Ceramic

• Terracotta

• Glass

With so many choices, there’s a 3D tile to suit every room and esthetic.

Installation

Even the handiest homeowners should think twice before installing their own 3D tiles. This is because the texture makes these tiles difficult to align. It’s best to leave this job to the professionals.