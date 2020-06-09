Home
3D tiles: add texture and interest to your home
Offered in a variety of colors, patterns, and textures, 3D tiles are sure to add visual interest to your home. If you’re unfamiliar with this product, here’s what you should know.
Location
3D tiles can be installed in almost any room. Since they’re waterproof, these tiles are ideal in areas that are prone to dampness like bathrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms.
In particular, shiny and pale 3D tiles capture and reflect light in a way that flat ones can’t. This makes them a great choice for small spaces and rooms that don’t get much natural light.
Materials
3D tiles are made from the same types of materials as flat tiles. Some options are:
• Granite
• Marble
• Ceramic
• Terracotta
• Glass
With so many choices, there’s a 3D tile to suit every room and esthetic.
Installation
Even the handiest homeowners should think twice before installing their own 3D tiles. This is because the texture makes these tiles difficult to align. It’s best to leave this job to the professionals.
3 ways to keep birds out of your garden
While birdwatching can be an enjoyable hobby, you probably don’t want to see the plants in your yard get eaten by local wildlife. Here are three ways to keep birds out of your garden.
1. Use aluminum foil
Most birds dislike the texture and sound of aluminum foil under their feet. Tie strips of it to the branches of your fruit trees and any other plants you want to protect.
2. Make a scarecrow
3. Install ultrasonic repellents
These devices emit a constant, high-frequency sound that’s imperceptible to humans but can be disorienting to birds. The noise will encourage them to stay clear of your garden. Since the sound doesn’t travel far, you may need more than one to protect a large area.
Alternatively, you can cover your plants with mesh-wire cages that birds can’t get through. The practicality of this approach will depend on the size and number of plants you want to safeguard.
Garlic mustard: a scourge from the east
Garlic mustard was introduced to North America by European settlers more than 150 years ago. Today, this herb is considered one of the most invasive plant species in the eastern United States and Canada.
What it is
Garlic mustard gets its name from the strong garlic smell its leaves emit when crushed. Typically, it grows in forests, where it frequently displaces native plants. However, it can also creep onto residential properties and easily take over lawns and gardens.
This plant is a biennial and takes two years to fully mature and then die. During the first year, it grows clusters of leaves close to the ground. The following year, it develops stalks up to three feet tall.
The plant also produces flowers and seedpods during the second year. Each plant can create as many as 600 seeds, which are easily dispersed by humans and animals. The seeds can remain dormant for up to five years before germinating.
How to remove it
If garlic mustard is growing on your property, it’s important to take action before it overwhelms your yard. Herbicides are effective against garlic mustard but will also kill neighboring plants. If the infestation is small, it’s best to pull the plants out by hand. To make this task easier, ensure that the ground is damp.
If you have to remove a larger stand, cut the second-year stalks before they produce seeds. Be sure to cut each plant as close to the ground as possible since even a few remaining leaves can create a seedpod.
Once the plants have been extracted, put them in a plastic bag, and leave it out in the sun to kill the seeds.
4 summertime sports for kids
Sports are fantastic for keeping children out of the house and active during the summer. Here are four that can be played in the backyard or at the park with minimal equipment.
1. Dodgeball. This classic schoolyard game can be played almost anywhere. All you need is a softball and enough people to form two teams. Use chalk or various objects to delineate the playing field. Since this game is more fun when lots of people participate, invite the neighbors to join in.
2. Badminton. While this sport is usually played with a net, all you really need are two rackets and a shuttlecock or birdie. It’s just as fun to play without a divided court as it is with one.
3. Soccer. All it takes is a ball and at least two players to get a game going. If you don’t have nets, you can use trees, rocks, and other landmarks as goalposts.
4. Football. As long as you have a football and plenty of space, you can play this American classic. Opt for flag football to reduce the risk of injury. Instead of tackling, players grab strips of fabric tucked into each other’s waistband.
If your child doesn’t like competitive sports, you can introduce them to jogging, cycling or yoga instead.
4 backyard shade solutions
If your property doesn’t provide you with enough shade, here are four stylish structures that can give you a break from the sun.
1. An awning
This type of device can be rolled out over a patio or deck when you need shade and is easily retracted when not in use. However, it needs to be secured to an exterior wall first. Although typically controlled by a hand crank, some newer models open and close with the press of a button.
2. A freestanding gazebo
3. An arbor
This classic garden feature is often used to create an entryway. However, since its arches are typically lined with vines and other climbing plants, it can also offer respite from the sun.
4. A folding canopy
This temporary structure can be unfolded and set up within minutes. It’s a practical solution for backyard parties and picnics when you need to accommodate a number of guests.
All of these structures can provide you with ample shade and a comfortable place to lounge in your backyard. This summer, minimize the risk of getting sunburned by installing one or more of these devices.
4 tips for moving in the rain
Does it look like it’s going to rain on moving day? Here are four tips to ensure the move goes well, despite the bad weather.
1. Dress appropriately
Sturdy rain boots and a waterproof jacket will help keep you dry during your move. A pair of work gloves can help you maintain a firm grip on slick furniture. Make sure you keep a few towels and a change of clothes on hand for later.
2. Protect your belongings
3. Cover the floor
Lay down tarps, old towels or cardboard boxes to avoid tracking mud inside the home and to prevent anyone from slipping on a wet floor. Line the bottom of the truck as well to ensure it’s waterproof.
4. Create an assembly line
Assign specific people to ferry items to and from the house while others gather your belongings by the door or pack them in the truck. This will help keep the inside of your home and the truck clean and dry. Only move items as they’re needed to minimize their time in the rain. If possible, hang a tarp over the space between the door and the truck.
Once the truck is unloaded, quickly unpack all wet and damp boxes to avoid water damage. Additionally, make sure the wires for your electronics are completely dry before plugging them in.
Traveling with your pet
With careful planning, traveling with your pet can be easy and fun. Here’s how to prepare for a trip with your cat or dog.
Plan carefully
Many hotels, vacation rentals, and campgrounds welcome pets as long as certain rules are followed. If you’re traveling by air, be sure to contact the airline directly to familiarize yourself with their rules and regulations regarding animal transportation.
Make sure your cat or dog always wears a tag with your contact information on it. Additionally, it’s a good idea to keep photos of your pet handy. These will be invaluable if your animal gets lost.
Visit the vet
Make an appointment with a veterinarian. You’ll want your pet to have a clean bill of health and be up to date on their vaccinations before setting out. If you’re traveling internationally, check the other country’s rules for bringing pets over the border. Some require proof of vaccination and/or that the animal is microchipped.
Get your pet ready
If your four-legged companion isn’t used to traveling with you already, bring them on short trips beforehand to prepare for the big one. Make sure your pet has a crate that’s large enough to stand up and turn around in and that they’re comfortable spending time inside of it.
Additionally, it’s a good idea to take your dog for a long walk or play games with your cat before setting out. Being tired may make them less anxious.
Once your trip has begun, keep your cat or dog calm and comfortable. Provide reassurance by petting it and speaking to it in soothing tones. Make sure your pet has enough to drink and eat and let them out for potty breaks as often as you can.
