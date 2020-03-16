4 advantages of teaching kids about agriculture

Many Americans take the food on their plates for granted. While emphasis is increasingly being placed on eating a healthy diet and consuming food responsibly, few kids are taught how their food is produced. Here are four advantages of teaching children about agriculture.

1. They’ll learn where food comes from

Farmers work hard to ensure that the food they produce is safe and nutritious. Understanding the importance of the work farmers do is the cornerstone of a healthy relationship to food and of responsible consumption habits.

2. They’ll be more conscious of the environment

A trip to the farm can be eye-opening for children. Seeing firsthand where the food they eat comes from will give them a sense of how closely the environment is tied to what’s on their plate.

3. They’ll feel connected to American farmers

As populations cluster in cities and suburbs, consumers are increasingly disconnected from the people who produce the food they eat. Visiting a farm and seeing that farmers need to provide for themselves and their families is likely to help young people appreciate the importance of supporting American producers.

4. They’ll understand key food issues

Agriculture and food in general are potentially contentious subjects. Debates about the right way to produce food and the kinds of foods we should eat are increasingly common. A basic understanding of how food is produced will help kids approach topics like sustainability, food security and ethical eating.

America needs more young farmers to meet the demands of our growing population. Learning about the importance of agriculture at a young age may help kids realize that they can be a part of the solution.