4 advantages of working near where you live

Published

1 hour ago

on

Are you looking for a job? With the holidays fast approaching, you may want to consider giving yourself the gift of working close to home. Here are four benefits of finding a position near where you live.

1. You’ll have a short commute
If you work close to home, you won’t be on the road as much, which will translate into more leisure time to do the things you enjoy.

2. You’ll save money
In addition to saving money on gas, putting fewer miles on your car means you won’t have to spend as much on maintenance and repairs.

3. You’ll increase your productivity
Since you’ll have more time to yourself thanks to your short commute, you’ll be more rested, relaxed, and in a better position to be productive.

4. You’ll reduce your carbon footprint
If you shorten your drive to work, the amount of greenhouse gas emissions you produce will plummet.

Lastly, if there’s an emergency at work or at home, you’ll be able to zip back and forth without missing the entire day.

Related Topics:

Job Market

3 high-paying jobs that don’t require a degree

Published

1 day ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Are you looking for a high-paying job but don’t want to invest in a lengthy university degree? If so, here are a few options you may want to consider.

1. Bus driver
A high school diploma, commercial driver’s license, and clean driving record are all you need to become a bus driver. If you enjoy spending time behind the wheel, this may be the perfect job for you.

2. Flight attendant
Many airlines only require flight attendants to have a high school diploma. This is because they typically provide in-house training and are prepared to fully acquaint staff with the protocols and procedures of the profession. Becoming a flight attendant could be right for you if you love to travel and thrive on a busy schedule.

3. Firefighter
In most cases, a high school diploma, first aid training, and CPR certification are the only formal education requirements needed to become a firefighter. These professionals must also pass a written and physical exam before they’re deemed fit for duty. If you’re looking for a challenging yet rewarding career, firefighting could be a great fit.

To discover other options, consider taking an online career aptitude test to help you understand which careers match your skills and interests.

 

