4 advantages of working near where you live

Are you looking for a job? With the holidays fast approaching, you may want to consider giving yourself the gift of working close to home. Here are four benefits of finding a position near where you live.

1. You’ll have a short commute

If you work close to home, you won’t be on the road as much, which will translate into more leisure time to do the things you enjoy.

2. You’ll save money

In addition to saving money on gas, putting fewer miles on your car means you won’t have to spend as much on maintenance and repairs.

3. You’ll increase your productivity

Since you’ll have more time to yourself thanks to your short commute, you’ll be more rested, relaxed, and in a better position to be productive.

4. You’ll reduce your carbon footprint

If you shorten your drive to work, the amount of greenhouse gas emissions you produce will plummet.

Lastly, if there’s an emergency at work or at home, you’ll be able to zip back and forth without missing the entire day.