4 affordable alternatives to hardwood floors

If you want the high-end look of hardwood floors without the hefty price tag, there are more affordable options. Here’s an overview.

1. Vinyl

This type of flooring can be designed to look like wood but has all the benefits of vinyl. It’s scuff, dent, and scratch-resistant and will stand up to everyday wear and tear. Furthermore, certain types of vinyl planks feature click-lock technology, which makes them easy to install.

2. Cork

Cork is sustainably harvested and environmentally friendly. This renewable resource is resistant to insects, mold, and mildew, and naturally anti-microbial. In addition, cork flooring provides a comfortable cushion underfoot, making it ideal for people with back and joint issues.

3. Laminate

Durable and available in a wide variety of styles and colors, laminate flooring is stain and moisture-resistant. This type of flooring offers a shine that lasts year after year and is ideal for bathrooms and kitchens.

4. Engineered bamboo

Made by bonding a thin layer of bamboo onto a plywood or fiberboard core, this type of flooring has a plasticated top for added protection. It’s stylish, robust, and easy to maintain, and since bamboo is a wholly renewable resource, this product is an attractive option for environmentally conscious consumers.

For the best possible results, make sure your new flooring is professionally installed.