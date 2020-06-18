4 amazing dads from movies

Father’s Day is just around the corner. A great way to celebrate the occasion is by watching a movie with your dad. Here are four that feature fantastic fathers.

1. Life is Beautiful

Guido Orefice is an optimistic, cheerful man. When he and his family are interned in a Nazi concentration camp, Guido turns the experience into a game to spare his young son the cruel truth.

2. The Incredibles



Bob Parr, also known as Mr. Incredible, is a loving and proud father of three. What’s more, he considers being a supportive and involved dad just as important as fighting crime.

3. The Pursuit of Happyness

After his wife abandons them, Chris Gardner must raise his son alone. Based on a true story, this father does everything in his power to ensure his child’s well-being, even when they’re forced to live on the street.

4. Ant-Man

Several Marvel movies are known for their problematic father figures, but Scott Lang is an exception. Even after he becomes Ant-Man, this dad’s number-one priority is his daughter, Cassie.

There are countless admirable fathers portrayed on the big screen. Who’s your top pick?