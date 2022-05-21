4 animals that can regrow body parts

Many animals have extraordinary abilities. For example, certain species can change color or sleep with their eyes open. Here are four amazing creatures that can regrow their body parts.

1. Octopuses need eight limbs to move around and eat. Fortunately, they can regenerate lost tentacles in a matter of months.

2. Lizards can sever their own tails as a defense mechanism. A new tail will regrow within a few months.

3. Flatworms can tear themselves in half and regrow a completely new body, including a new head.

4. Spiders commonly lose legs when fighting off predators. The good news is that they can regrow their lost limbs within a few days.

In addition, male deer shed and regrow their antlers every year.

Did you know?

People can also regrow one specific part of their body. The liver, which filters blood, can partially regenerate itself.