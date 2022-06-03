4 annuals that will add height to your flowerbeds

Annuals often feature abundant blooms that are positively eye-catching. While it’s relatively easy to find low, medium-sized flowers, it can be difficult to get your hands on large, majestic ones.

Here are four annuals that stand tall and proud.

1. Dahlia. Some varieties of this beautiful flower can grow up to six and a half feet tall. However, it’s best to stick to a single color and find a type that won’t exceed five feet.

2. Cosmos. This thin and delicate flower is available in beautiful pastels like white and pink. It’ll wow your neighbors and attract butterflies and birds to your yard.

3. Cleome. This beautiful ball-shaped flower is often overlooked at greenhouses and nurseries because it rarely blooms at the start of spring. Give it a chance — you won’t regret it.

4. Canna. This bulbous plant tends to bloom late in the season. Therefore, it’s best to plant it indoors four to six weeks before the last frost. Better yet, you can buy dwarf varieties that fill out quickly.

Horticulturists and landscapers generally recommend limiting yourself to two or three colors and three or four species to maximize their visual impact.