4 apps to help prevent isolation

Are you looking for ways to keep in touch with loved ones or meet new people? Here are four applications (available for Android and iOS) that will help you connect with others and avoid feeling isolated.

1. Rave

Use this app to watch movies, TV shows, and videos in sync with friends and family members. It also allows you to send text or voice messages if you want to comment about what’s happening on screen. Rave is compatible with Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

2. Smala

This app makes it easy to share photos and exchange messages with loved ones no matter where you are. It also features kid-friendly activities like drawing and writing that allow you to be creative together. Use the app to create a digital album filled with family memories you can take with you anywhere.

3. Tandem

If you want to practice speaking another language, this app will pair you up with a native speaker who’s interested in learning your language. Send text and voice messages, and make phone or video calls to practice your conversation skills, improve your accent and learn about your respective cultures.

4. Bunch

This app makes it easy to host a virtual family game night. Choose from the selection of multiplayer games included on the app or play one that’s already downloaded on your device. From drawing to racing to trivia, there’s something for everyone. The best part is, you get to see everyone’s face over video chat while you play.

If you need help installing these apps on one of your devices, ask a loved one or a staff member at your seniors’ residence for assistance.