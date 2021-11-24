4 apps to help teens improve their mental health

Does your teen often feel stressed, experience anxiety, or have trouble managing their emotions? If so, here are four applications (available on Android and iOS) that can help them.

1. Rootd

In addition to coaching your teen through panic attacks as they happen, this app provides lessons on how to manage anxiety and find long-term relief.

2. Sanvello

This app allows your teen to track their mood each day and draw on a variety of resources, such as guided mediation and community support, to help them cope with anxiety, depression, and stress.

3. Breathwrk

Your teen can use the guided breathing exercises on this app to help them with everything from alleviating anxiety to falling asleep to feeling more energized.

4. HealthyMinds

Designed specifically for students, this digital tool allows your teen to bolster their mental health by tracking their mood, practicing breathing exercises, and keeping a journal to express their emotions.

While using these apps shouldn’t replace speaking with a mental health professional, they can be an effective way for your teen to access support.