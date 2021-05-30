Health
4 apps to track your menstrual cycle
Are you looking for a simple way to keep track of your period? If you want to know when you’re ovulating or avoid being caught off guard without a tampon, here are four useful applications that might be right for you.
1. Clue
This app uses daily reminders to help track your menstrual cycle and provides science-based predictions about your next period and fertility window. You can also use the app to track information such as your sleep schedule and PMS symptoms to better understand how your body works. Available for Android and iOS.
2. Flo
In addition to tracking your menstrual cycle, this app offers ovulation predictions, a comprehensive pregnancy guide, and resources on a wide range of topics such as sleep, nutrition, and skincare. You also have the option to receive reminders to take your birth control pill. Available for Android and iOS.
3. Menstrual Period Tracker
This minimalist app by Efrac uses a standard calendar format to record your menstrual cycle history, make predictions about your periods and track up to four symptoms. You can also add notes about your flow, birth control, and mood. Available for iOS.
4. Glow
More than just a period tracker, this app allows you to log PMS symptoms and chart your fertility. You’ll also have access to reproductive health resources and an online forum. Additionally, this inclusive platform provides information and support for trans men who have a menstrual cycle. Available for Android and iOS.
Regardless of which app you use, there are numerous benefits to keeping an accurate record of your menstrual cycle. Among other things, you can gain a better understanding of your body’s patterns as well as your mood, sex drive, fertility, and overall health.
Health
Too good to be true: Choosing the most effective sunscreens
Beauty fanatics called it a holy grail product HG for short. It layered beautifully under makeup, moisturized the skin, and didn’t cause acne breakouts. And according to Vogue Magazine, the manufacturer self-reported an unbelievable SPF of 84.5. The product was a South Korean sunscreen, Centella Green Level Unscented Sun SPF50+, by South Korean cosmetics company Purito.
The product rode the wave of popularity recently enjoyed by Korean beauty products in the United States to become a beloved favorite among social media influencers.
But there was a catch. It turned out that instead of SPF 84.5, the sunscreen was no higher than SPF 19, according to Cosmetics Business. And according to New York Magazine, overstated SPF levels is not new or uncommon. One Consumer Reports study found that 36 out of 53 sunscreens tested failed to live up to their SPF promises.
So all of this begs the question: How do consumers identify products they can trust to protect the health of their skin?
According to New York Magazine, the best way to ensure that sunscreen works the way you think it will protect your skin is to make sure it’s FDA-approved. To do that, look up the product’s name or NDC number (a ten-digit code) on NDClist.com. Inclusion on this list verifies that the manufacturer has conducted FDA-compliant testing.
You can also simply look at the label. Every sunscreen should be labeled with a drug facts box that lists the active ingredients and percentages. As cosmetic chemist David Petrillo told New York Magazine, one easy way to pick the best protection between two sunscreens with the same SPF is to choose the formula with the higher percentages of active ingredients.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, everyone should use sunscreens that offer broad-spectrum protection with SPF 30 or higher. Water-resistance is also recommended.
Health
How to connect with your emotions
The fast pace of daily life can make it easy to brush feelings aside rather than reflect on them. And yet, the process of connecting with your emotions is crucial to your mental well-being. Here’s some advice that can help you get in touch with your feelings.
Learn to accept them
It’s important not to distract yourself from difficult emotions. Instead, you should aim to become more at ease with them. If you want to learn to accept your feelings, both positive and negative, you need to find a way to embrace rather than resist your emotions.
Identify them with words
Pay attention to your body and attempt to identify how you feel physically and mentally. Is there tightness in your throat, tension in your temples, or heaviness in your gut? Are you feeling angry, anxious, or sad? Putting your emotions into words, out loud or in a journal, will allow you to better understand them.
Recognize their impermanence
Accepting your emotions isn’t the same thing as resigning yourself to them. Remember that all feelings are temporary, and even the most powerful emotions will fade with time.
If you’re struggling with your emotions, keep in mind that speaking with a friend, family member or mental health professional can help you sort through them.
Health
Can eating berries improve your memory?
Berries are a great source of antioxidants, fiber, vitamin C, and several other nutrients. But did you know they may also support memory function? Here’s a look at how berries can give your brain a boost.
The role of polyphenols
For years, researchers around the world have been exploring whether the consumption of certain fruits can help prevent memory loss and other types of cognitive decline associated with aging. Several studies indicate that polyphenols, a micronutrient found in plant-based foods such as blueberries and grapes, might be the key. While more research is needed, it seems that polyphenols may improve long-term memory function and help delay age-related cognitive decline.
Which fruits to favor
In addition to being present in blueberries and grapes, polyphenols can be found in black currants, elderberries, strawberries, cranberries, blackberries, and more. To reap the benefits of berries, enjoy them fresh, frozen, or dried. Eat them as a snack, add them to a meal or drink them in a smoothie. Alternatively, you can opt to take a berry extract supplement, but be sure to consult your doctor beforehand.
To learn more about the health benefits of berries and other foods, book an appointment with a dietitian in your area.
Health
You can tame heartburn with a healthy lifestyle, study suggests
Five factors appear to prevent about 40 percent of symptoms of Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
That conclusion comes from a research letter published in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Researchers found those who followed five healthy lifestyle choices had 40 percent fewer GERD symptoms every week:
– Healthy body weight with a body mass index of between 18.5 and 24.9.
– Not smoking.
– Limit coffee, tea, soda limit to 2 cups per day.
– Healthy diet.
– 30 minutes of daily moderate to vigorous physical activity.
Carrying extra weight is a key factor since weight at the waist can push on the stomach, forcing stomach acid into the esophagus, according to Harvard Health.
Health
How to choose sunglasses that will protect your eyes
Did you know your eyes can get a sunburn?
In addition to damaging your corneas, exposure to the sun’s rays increases your risk of developing cataracts and other serious eye conditions. This is why it’s essential to wear sunglasses outdoors, even on cloudy days. Here are some tips to help you choose a pair that will provide adequate protection.
• Opt for close-fitting sunglasses or frames that can easily be adjusted. Choose wide lenses or wraparound sunglasses to protect your eyes from every angle.
• Check the label to ensure the lenses offer full protection against both UVA and UVB rays. Remember that it’s not a question of color, darkness, or price.
• Favor sunglasses that have a scratch-resistant coating on the lenses. This will help prevent imperfections from hindering your vision.
• Select a pair with mirror-coated or gradient lenses. These features will reduce the amount of light that reaches your eyes without compromising your ability to see.
• Be mindful of the activities you’ll be doing when wearing your sunglasses. For example, brown lenses are ideal for driving because they don’t affect how you see colors.
• Make sure the lenses don’t cause too much distortion. Test them out by looking at a tiled floor while wearing them to see if the lines look straight.
For more advice and to help you make an informed choice, consult an optician or other eye care professional.
Photochromic vs. polarized lenses
Photochromic lenses can be useful because they darken in response to exposure to UV light. However, this means they don’t darken properly in cars, since windshields block some UV rays. Polarized lenses, on the other hand, are ideal for driving and outdoor activities, as they reduce glare off flat surfaces such as roads, water, and snow.
Health
Good reasons to get moving outdoors
If you’ve been staying in shape by working out at home, kudos to you for prioritizing your health. Nevertheless, it’s a good idea to also move outside regularly. Here are a few reasons why you should commit to getting more exercise outdoors.
To reduce your level of stress. Being active outside is one of the best ways to mitigate the effects of stress. There’s a direct correlation between contact with the outdoors and a reduction in cortisol levels, which is the hormone associated with stress. Additionally, being outdoors stimulates the production of mood-enhancing hormones.
To improve the quality of your sleep. Exercising outdoors generates healthy physical fatigue and mental relaxation, two essentials for having a restful sleep. In addition, receiving an ample amount of natural light has a positive effect on your circadian cycle. The result? You sleep soundly and wake up feeling energized.
To connect with your loved ones. Being active outside with others is a great way to foster moments of togetherness and to strengthen your ties with the people you care about. Consider walking with a family member, playing golf with a friend, or cycling with your kids.
To make your immune system stronger. Regular physical activity stimulates the immune system. However, when it takes place outdoors, the benefits are maximized due to you being exposed to contaminants present in the air. It’s therefore in everyone’s best interest to get into the habit of exercising outside.
To slow down the development of osteoporosis. Being active outdoors has a beneficial effect on your bones. This is because thanks to the sun, you fill up on vitamin D, which helps your body absorb calcium. The combination of calcium and vitamin D helps keep bones strong. To prevent osteoporosis without taking supplements, all you need to do is get moving outside for just a few minutes every day.
Visit your municipality’s website to discover what parks, sports fields, trails, bike paths, and swimming pools are located in your community.
