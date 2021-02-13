4 at-home Valentine’s Day date ideas

Would you rather spend Valentine’s Day at home this year? If so, there are many ways to make the occasion memorable. Here are a few ideas.

1. The dinner date

Cook a meal together or order food for pick-up or delivery. Though a traditional sit-down dinner by candlelight can be nice, consider something more frivolous like sharing fondue, making heart-shaped pizzas, or having a living room picnic.

2. The movie date



Set it apart from a regular night in front of the TV by lighting candles and laying out extra blankets and pillows. Serve popcorn topped with fine herbs and cheeses, upscale chocolates and candies as well as chilled champagne or cocktails. Watch a romantic flick or the first movie you saw together as a couple.

3. The spa date

Pamper each other with massages, then share a scented bubble bath. Wear fluffy bathrobes and slippers while giving each other facials and manicures. Indulge in these luxuries while sipping on champagne, eating strawberries, and listening to relaxing music.

4. The gaming date

Put the emphasis on the fun by spending the evening playing chess, checkers, cards, and other tabletop games. Alternatively, plug in your console of choice and have a video game marathon. For dinner, order pizza and pair it with beer, wine, or pop.

No matter how you choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day, make sure to set aside your phone and other distractions while you’re with your sweetheart. This will allow you to make a deeper connection and more thoroughly enjoy the moment.