4 back-to-school survival tips for parents

The beginning of the school year is often synonymous with stress for parents. Re-establishing routines, purchasing school supplies, planning lunches, filling out forms, and getting new clothes are just some many things to manage. It’s normal to feel overwhelmed. Fortunately, adhering to these four tips can help.

1. Ask for assistance. It can be hard to make sense of school supply lists, so don’t hesitate to ask for help when visiting local stores. Employees can help you find the items your children need, from pencils and notebooks to running shoes that won’t mark up school floors.

2. Buy only what you need. Limit your purchases to the essentials. Clothing, shoes, backpacks, lunch boxes and pencil cases can often be reused and should only be replaced if they’re damaged or your child has outgrown them.

3. Don’t overload your schedule. Your children don’t need to be signed up for extracurricular activities every night of the week. In fact, reserving a few evenings for relaxing and spending time together will help you connect as a family.

4. Simplify lunches. You don’t always have to prepare sandwiches for lunch. Dinner leftovers are often easier and just as good. You can also forego cutting their cheese and veggies into creative shapes.

Remember, you don’t need to be perfect. Just find strategies that work for you and your family.