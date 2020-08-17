Home
4 back-to-school survival tips for parents
The beginning of the school year is often synonymous with stress for parents. Re-establishing routines, purchasing school supplies, planning lunches, filling out forms, and getting new clothes are just some many things to manage. It’s normal to feel overwhelmed. Fortunately, adhering to these four tips can help.
1. Ask for assistance. It can be hard to make sense of school supply lists, so don’t hesitate to ask for help when visiting local stores. Employees can help you find the items your children need, from pencils and notebooks to running shoes that won’t mark up school floors.
2. Buy only what you need. Limit your purchases to the essentials. Clothing, shoes, backpacks, lunch boxes and pencil cases can often be reused and should only be replaced if they’re damaged or your child has outgrown them.
3. Don’t overload your schedule. Your children don’t need to be signed up for extracurricular activities every night of the week. In fact, reserving a few evenings for relaxing and spending time together will help you connect as a family.
4. Simplify lunches. You don’t always have to prepare sandwiches for lunch. Dinner leftovers are often easier and just as good. You can also forego cutting their cheese and veggies into creative shapes.
Remember, you don’t need to be perfect. Just find strategies that work for you and your family.
How to choose the right credit card
To ensure you choose a credit card that meets your needs, take time to compare various offers. Here are the key things you should do to find a card that’s right for you.
Check the interest rates
Interest rates vary depending on the type of credit card used. Those offered by stores, for example, tend to have higher interest rates than ones issued by banks. If you always pay the balance in full by the due date, the amount of interest you pay will be less. However, if it’s more likely that you’ll only make partial payments each month, you’re better off getting a card that has a low-interest rate.
Consider the fees
To ensure you choose a credit card that’s cost-effective, assess your spending habits and ability to keep up with payments. Calculate whether it’s more advantageous to pay a higher annual fee in exchange for a lower interest rate. Keep in mind that some credit cards don’t charge an annual fee at all. If you’re in college or university, you might be eligible for a credit card designed for students.
Evaluate the rewards
Some credit cards have a rewards program that allows you to accumulate points and exchange them for various goods and services. Alternatively, you might be eligible for discounts or cash-back earnings. Some credit cards offer additional perks such as travel insurance.
If you’re considering a card based on its rewards program, make sure you’ll truly benefit from the offerings. For example, a retail credit card that provides in-store rebates is only worthwhile if you frequently shop there.
A credit card is an important financial asset. Before you choose one, carefully review the terms of use and be sure to ask the provider questions if you have them.
What should you do if your child has behavioral problems?
Is your child failing to respect class rules or acting in a disruptive or violent way? If so, you may not know what to do. Here’s how you can find a solution to this type of problem.
Uncover the source
If your child is acting in an inappropriate manner, it’s important to understand why. Try to determine if the behavioral issue is occurring only at school or if it’s happening at home too. Understanding when and where the behavior is exhibited could provide insight into the situation.
Children may act out for a variety of reasons. In some cases, it’s because their social needs aren’t being met. In others, it’s that the child finds the learning objectives difficult to meet. Tensions at home can also make it difficult for children to manage their emotions. Alternatively, bullying may be the culprit.
Work with specialists
The right professional can help root out the cause of your child’s behavioral issues. This includes:
• Audiologists
• Special educators
• Doctors
• Optometrists
• Speech and language therapists
• Psychoeducators
• Psychologists
These experts are especially helpful if your child’s issues are linked to mental health problems, learning impediments, vision problems or dyslexia. Health-care workers and trained educators can provide your child with a treatment plan. With professional help and a bit of effort, you’re likely to see an improvement.
3 great reasons to finish your basement
Are you wondering whether to invest time and money into finishing your basement? Here are three good reasons to go for it.
1. To lower your heating and cooling bills
An unfinished basement is often uninsulated, making the rest of your house more difficult to heat and cool. Since a key step to finishing a basement involves insulating the walls and floor, a positive side effect of undertaking this project is having a comfortable temperature throughout your home.
2. To expand your living space
3. To add value to your property
If you decide to sell your home, a finished basement typically provides a 50 to 75 percent return on investment. In addition to the increase in value, your property will likely be more attractive to potential buyers.
Keep in mind that renovating a basement may not be as expensive as you think. This is because you can choose different materials than those used in the rest of your home. In fact, the same hardwood flooring that’s ideal for a living room is a terrible option for a basement due to the higher risk of moisture problems.
How to label your child’s school supplies
At school, children need to keep track of a multitude of supplies including binders, pencils, notebooks, erasers, and more. All of these things need to be marked with their name, otherwise, they could get lost or stolen. Here are two tools you can use to label school supplies.
Permanent markers
In most cases, fine-point permanent markers work best for identifying school supplies. They’re great for writing directly on a wide range of surfaces and textiles. For wooden pencils, use a utility knife to scratch off the paint and expose the wood, which will take the marker’s ink much better. For clothing, write names or initials on the care label. Always make sure to let the ink dry before using an item. Retouch as needed.
Adhesive labels
Alternatively, you can buy special labels made for identifying school supplies. Consider shopping for labels with your child and getting them to choose a type they like.
Don’t write your child’s full name on the outside of their backpack or lunchbox. A stranger could approach them and gain their trust by using their name.
Back-to-school safety guidelines
With the school year approaching, it’s a good idea to review key health and safety information with your children. Here’s a brief guideline.
Walking to school
Children should be careful to follow these rules when walking to and from school:
• Remain on the sidewalk or shoulder of the road
• Use crosswalks
• Look both ways before crossing the street
• Respect traffic lights
• Don’t take detours or shortcuts
Taking the bus to school
Talk to your children about these safety rules for using the school bus:
• Don’t cross the street in front of or behind the bus while it’s moving
• Hold the railing when getting on and off the bus
• Sit down right away
• Wait for the bus to stop before getting up
• Don’t stand or roughhouse on the bus
Health considerations
Here are some health topics and associated advice that families with school-age children should keep in mind:
• Lice. To reduce the risk of getting head lice, children should avoid sharing hats, scarves, hair accessories, brushes, and combs. Kids with long hair should keep it tied in a ponytail or braid.
• Colds and flu. If your child has a fever, cold, or any other contagious illness, keep them home.
• Food safety. Avoid sending your kids to school with food that contains common allergens such as peanuts. In fact, many schools ban these sorts of products, so make sure to find out what the rules are.
• Allergies. If your children have food allergies, make sure they know how to avoid the specific allergens. If necessary, they should carry an epinephrine injector and be familiar with how to use it. Also, be sure to inform the school if your kids have allergies.
Have a safe and healthy school year.
How to choose the right air conditioner
If you need to buy a new air conditioning system, you have a number of options. Here are a few tips to help you decide how to best cool your home.
Determine your needs
The appropriate system for your home will largely depend on the type of dwelling you live in. If you have a house, you might want to invest in central air conditioning or a geothermal pump. If you own a unit in a multi-family building, consider installing a wall-mounted system. If you’re a tenant, opt for a portable air conditioner. Regardless of your choice, make sure the system you select adheres to building rules and municipal noise control regulations.
Establish a budget
Evaluate power requirements
The ideal cooling capacity for your air conditioner (measured in British thermal units or BTUs) will depend on the size of your dwelling, the quality of the building’s insulation, and the number of rooms and stories you want to cool. While you want a unit that’s powerful enough to maintain a comfortable temperature throughout your home, an oversized model tends to operate in short bursts and consume excess energy.
Consider location
You should determine in advance where your air conditioner will be installed, especially if you live in an apartment with limited space to accommodate a bulky unit. If you’d prefer to only cool certain rooms throughout the day, a portable model on wheels may be a convenient choice. If your home faces south or a majority of its windows are on the south side, your air conditioning system will need to work harder. However, blinds or thick curtains can help block the sun and thereby reduce your cooling costs.
Once you’ve selected an air conditioner, hire a professional to install it and make sure it works.
Regardless of the type of air conditioning system you need, look for a model with Energy Star certification. This will guarantee that the unit is energy efficient.
