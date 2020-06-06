4 backyard shade solutions

If your property doesn’t provide you with enough shade, here are four stylish structures that can give you a break from the sun.

1. An awning

This type of device can be rolled out over a patio or deck when you need shade and is easily retracted when not in use. However, it needs to be secured to an exterior wall first. Although typically controlled by a hand crank, some newer models open and close with the press of a button.

2. A freestanding gazebo



This sturdy structure consists of a metal frame with four pillars and a canvas roof. Some models include curtains that can be closed for privacy or to block the sun.

3. An arbor

This classic garden feature is often used to create an entryway. However, since its arches are typically lined with vines and other climbing plants, it can also offer respite from the sun.

4. A folding canopy

This temporary structure can be unfolded and set up within minutes. It’s a practical solution for backyard parties and picnics when you need to accommodate a number of guests.

All of these structures can provide you with ample shade and a comfortable place to lounge in your backyard. This summer, minimize the risk of getting sunburned by installing one or more of these devices.